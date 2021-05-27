Experienced former Baffins, AFC Portchester and Fareham boss Louis Bell takes charge of Hythe & Dibden

Louis Bell has been named Hythe & Dibden boss. Picture: Malcolm Wells (161227-9142)

The former Baffins Milton Rovers, AFC Portchester and Fareham Town boss has decided to take charge of the newly promoted Wessex League Premier Division outfit.

Bell, 59, who guided Moneyfields to the delayed 2019-20 season Portsmouth Senior Cup glory in an interim manager's role alongside Louis Savage earlier this month, was previously coaching at Dover Road under Dave Carter and at Gosport Borough prior to that.

Initially, the popular Portsmouth-based non-league boss had planned to call time on his managerial career after helping guide Moneys to the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Fratton Park last week.

However, things quickly progressed after a chance meeting with Hythe chairman Dave Cox at last weekend's Wessex League Cup final between Hamworthy and US Portsmouth at AFC Portchester's Crest Finance Stadium.

Cox made clear his desire to appoint Bell as boss of Hythe & Dibden, who will play in the Wessex League Premier next term after being granted promotion as part of the FA's non-league restructure.

And Bell is looking forward to leading the club in step 5 next season. He said: ‘My remit is to keep them in the Wessex Prem - that’s my remit. There’s no pressure on where to finish as long as I keep them in the Wessex Prem.

‘There’s no pressure on me because they’ve only just gone up. We’ll be expected to be the whipping boys with Horndean, Portchester - Baffins have been in there four or five seasons now.

‘He was really, really chuffed that I accepted it (Dave Cox). He wants me to bring a team in - I’ll have a look at who’s there already because they got them to where they are - if I need to bring a few in then I’ll bring a few in.