Horndean (white shirts) could have to play their final six Wessex League matches in 10 days after last night's fixture with Bemerton was rained off. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Continued wet weather in recent weeks has left many clubs across the league’s two divisions facing a hectic schedule.

Horndean are one of two Wessex Premier clubs - Fareham are the others - to have six top flight games remaining after last night’s matches were rained off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, with the season due to finish on April 22, those six games must be crammed into a 10-day period. That means at some point playing two matches in as many days and three fixtures in four days.

That is a schedule that would be condemned by Premier League managers, but grassroots clubs have to seemingly grin and bear it.

Horndean are one of four clubs - AFC Portchester, Stoneham and Bemerton are the others - who could be involved in a promotion play-off final.

That final - away to a Southern League club for the right to play step 4 football next season - is due to be played on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham, therefore, suggests the Wessex League can extend their season, allowing clubs to play on Tuesday April 25 and Thursday April 27 if needs be.

He told The News: ‘The Wessex League are going to have to get hold of the FA and see if they can extend the season.

‘I don’t know what the FA would say - they’re a law unto themselves.

‘I would just extend the season for a couple of days.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Horndean – eight points behind leaders Portchester but with four games in hand - were due to host fourth-placed Bemerton at Five Heads Park last night.

Now, as it stands, there is no date available for the fixture to be rescheduled prior to April 22 - unless it involves playing on successive days.

It could be staged next Monday, but that’s only 24 hours before Horndean host Brockenhurst and Bemerton welcome Portland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would still be a better date than next Wednesday, as that would see Horndean playing three days in a row - they go to Baffins on the Thursday.

Horndean are due to host Hamble Club tomorrow, and another postponement would only add to what is becoming a huge logistical headache.

Still, it could be worse - you could be a player at Sandhurst Town FC.

Remarkably, the Berkshire club still have 11 Combined Counties League Division 1 fixtures to play. And, including today, only 11 days of the season left!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, according to the Full Time website, they are playing tonight, tomorrow, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

I wonder what Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola would make of that.