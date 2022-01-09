The FA Cup. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kidderminster Harriers, Boreham Wood, Cambridge United and Hartlepool United all pulled off cup upsets yesterday.

There is plenty of action still to go ahead today and tomorrow.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds United still have to play.

But if your team is already in the hat for the next round, you might be wondering when the fourth round draw will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the draw for the FA Cup fourth round?

It will take place today at 4.50pm – just before kick-off in the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match.

Is it on TV?

Yes the draw will take place live on ITV.

Who is doing the fourth round draw?

Former Portsmouth goalkeeper David James and current Arsenal Women’s captain Leah Williamson will be doing the draw.

Who is in the draw for fourth round already?

From Saturday’s fixtures the following teams are in the hat for the fourth round:

- Middlesbrough

- Fulham

- Huddersfield Town

- Coventry City

- Hartlepool United

- Crystal Palace

- Barnsley

- Boreham Wood

- Kidderminster Harriers

- Leicester City

- Cambridge United

- Peterborough United

- Brentford

- Queens Park Rangers

- Brighton and Hove Albion

- Wigan Athletic

- Plymouth Argyle

- Chelsea

- Everton

- Southampton

- AFC Bournemouth

What fixtures are left to be played in the third round?

A number of matches are still left in the third round and will be spread out over today and tomorrow.

This includes:

Sunday

- Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

- Cardiff City vs Preston North End

- Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

- Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

- Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

- Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

- West Ham United vs Leeds United

- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Monday

- Manchester United vs Aston Villa

