FA Cup Fourth Round draw: When is it, is it on TV, who is doing the draw, are Manchester City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Brentford and Leicester City in it? Who could Kidderminster Harriers, Cambridge United, Boreham Wood and Hartlepool United draw
THE third round of the FA Cup is well under way now.
Kidderminster Harriers, Boreham Wood, Cambridge United and Hartlepool United all pulled off cup upsets yesterday.
There is plenty of action still to go ahead today and tomorrow.
The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds United still have to play.
But if your team is already in the hat for the next round, you might be wondering when the fourth round draw will take place.
Read More
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the draw for the FA Cup fourth round?
It will take place today at 4.50pm – just before kick-off in the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match.
Is it on TV?
Yes the draw will take place live on ITV.
SEE ALSO: Watch as bulldozers start work on latest stage of £11.5m redevelopment of Portsmouth's Fratton Park
Who is doing the fourth round draw?
Former Portsmouth goalkeeper David James and current Arsenal Women’s captain Leah Williamson will be doing the draw.
Who is in the draw for fourth round already?
From Saturday’s fixtures the following teams are in the hat for the fourth round:
- Middlesbrough
- Fulham
- Huddersfield Town
- Coventry City
- Hartlepool United
- Crystal Palace
- Barnsley
- Boreham Wood
- Kidderminster Harriers
- Leicester City
- Cambridge United
- Peterborough United
- Brentford
- Queens Park Rangers
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Wigan Athletic
- Plymouth Argyle
- Chelsea
- Everton
- Southampton
- AFC Bournemouth
What fixtures are left to be played in the third round?
A number of matches are still left in the third round and will be spread out over today and tomorrow.
This includes:
Sunday
- Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
- Cardiff City vs Preston North End
- Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
- Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
- Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
- West Ham United vs Leeds United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Monday
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa