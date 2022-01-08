Watch as bulldozers start work on latest stage of £11.5m redevelopment of Portsmouth's Fratton Park

Already this season, new seating has been installed in the North Stand’s upper section.

Now full focus has turned to the lower section, which had around a quarter of its seats out of action due to safety issues.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the stand’s western end (to the right when facing the pitch) is expected to be finished by May.

From that point, attention will then switch to the eastern end and be completed over the summer.

The work will ensure Pompey can restore 100-per-cent capacity to this area of the stadium, while also improving levels and sightlines throughout the stand.

The finished structure will deliver 12 new spaces for wheelchair users and their personal assistants, provide additional kiosks, increase milling areas in the concourses and increase toilet facilities for female fans.

An artist's impression of how the completed ne North Stand will look. Picture: Portsmouth FC

According to the club’s website, safety will also be enhanced through wider staircases, additional safety barriers, renewed LED lighting and electrical works.

A net increase of 600 seats across the North Stand Lower is also the aim.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron