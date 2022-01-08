Watch as bulldozers start work on latest stage of £11.5m redevelopment of Portsmouth's Fratton Park
The dulldozers have rolled into Fratton Park to carry out the next phase of the famous old ground’s redevelopment.
Pompey have today, viaTwitter, released footage of the demolition job currently being undertaken in the North Stand Lower – a key piece of the £11.5m refurb operation on the Blues’ 112-year home, which also consists of extensive work to the South Stand and a new Milton End.
Already this season, new seating has been installed in the North Stand’s upper section.
Now full focus has turned to the lower section, which had around a quarter of its seats out of action due to safety issues.
Work on the stand’s western end (to the right when facing the pitch) is expected to be finished by May.
From that point, attention will then switch to the eastern end and be completed over the summer.
The work will ensure Pompey can restore 100-per-cent capacity to this area of the stadium, while also improving levels and sightlines throughout the stand.
The finished structure will deliver 12 new spaces for wheelchair users and their personal assistants, provide additional kiosks, increase milling areas in the concourses and increase toilet facilities for female fans.
According to the club’s website, safety will also be enhanced through wider staircases, additional safety barriers, renewed LED lighting and electrical works.
A net increase of 600 seats across the North Stand Lower is also the aim.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
