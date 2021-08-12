Fairweather bags debut goal as Moneyfields Reserves maintain 100 per cent Hampshire Senior League start by caning Hayling 5-0

Brad Fairweather, right, netted on his Moneyfields Reserves debut against Hayling last night. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The former Baffins Milton Rovers regular, in his mid-30s, has been brought on board to add his experience to a predominantly young squad.

He came off the bench last night to score as Moneys handed Hayling United their second drubbing in five days at Dover Road.

Fresh from a 7-0 hammering at Denmead - which equalled their worst-ever HPL defeat - the Humbugs lost 5-0.

Jon Kercher, in his first HPL appearance of the season due to injuries to Dan Penfold and Mig Dark, opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

It was 3-0 at half-time with midfielder Danny Burroughs netting twice in quick succession - the second direct from a free-kick.

Niall Turner, another sub, completed the nap hand to leave Moneys and Stockbridge as the only top flight sides still boasting a 100 per cent record.

After games against Chamberlayne and Colden Common, Moneys welcome Stockbridge to Portsmouth on August 28.

Reserve boss Lee Mould said: ‘We thought we needed a bit more experience in certain areas, and Brad will be a big help.

‘He’s been around the clubs - I played with him at Moneyfields, he was at Baffins, Harvest last season.’

Of the win against Hayling, Mould added: ‘We struggled to get out of the blocks but the penalty settled us down.

‘In the end I don’t think they could have complained if we’d won by eight or nine really.

‘We missed a few one on ones and there were times when our final ball was lacking, but that’s just me being picky.

‘Overall it was a good outing and we employed a bit of squad rotation which will hopefully bear fruit later in the season.’

Ex-Humbugs midfielder Ronnie Clark partnered Jake Knight, back from illness, in the centre while Mould’s ex-USP reserve player Kieran Dowell was again used at left wing-back.

Chad Cornwell, a late sub for Moneys’ first team in last Saturday’s FA Cup loss to Stoneham, was at right wing-back as he had been in the HPL curtain-raiser at Paulsgrove.

There his pace caused Grove big problems, particularly in the first half, and it was again the case last night.