The striker rose at the near post to flick in a Billy Clifford corner and seal a pulsating 4-3 victory at previously unbeaten Chelmsford.

In a see-saw encounter in Essex, Hawks had twice led in the first half through a James Roberts penalty and a volley from skipper Joe Oastler.

Chelmsford hit back to lead before midfielder Jake McCarthy levelled with his fifth goal of the season - and his fourth in successive games - with a shot which arrowed in off the crossbar.

Hawks celebrate Joe Oastler's first-half goal at Chelmsford. Picture by Dave Haines.

Prior’s header - in his first match back after a three-game suspension - gave Hawks a fifth straight success and a sixth in an unbeaten seven-match start to 2022/23.

Boss Paul Doswell said: ‘It was a brilliant game, a credit to the league - both teams were trying to win.

‘To score such a late winner, makes it feel extra special.

‘I think we deserved to win, we created a lot more chances, but it was a game that had everything.

‘Sometimes you can over-analyse the goals you concede - two of their goals were superb finishes.

‘Even at 3-2 down I never felt we were out of the game.’

Doswell hailed his midfield trio of Clifford, McCarthy and Oscar Gobern, the latter coming in to replace Paul Rooney who was injured in the Bank Holiday Monday victory over Farnborough.

‘They all bring different qualities and they won us the game,’ said the manager.

‘Everyone is stepping up. It was a good all-round performance.’

Despite the fine start, though, there is still much work to do.

‘The number of goals we’re conceding is a concern,’ Doswell stated. ‘We’ve only kept one clean sheet so far and that’s not enough. It’s something we need to look at.

‘But the two centre halves (Oastler and Joash Nembhard) were excellent (at Chelmsford).

‘The whole team is responsible for defending, not just the two (centre halves) in the middle.’

Hawks remain second in the table, with only Ebbsfleet United - 100 per cent after seven games - above them.

The stage is set, therefore, for the mouthwatering prospect of Ebbsfleet visiting Westleigh Park next Saturday.

‘It’s a massive game,’ said Doswell. ‘They’ve won seven out of seven, we’ve won six out of seven.

‘Pompey are away so we should have a good crowd, we’re looking for around 1,500.’