Familiar feeling as Hawks forced to contend with injury issues as they come from behind to claim Slough draw

Jamie Collins, left, congratulates goalscorer Alfy Whittingham after he brought Hawks level at Slough Picture: Dave Haines

But Doswell was at least satisfied with the point his men came away with after Alfy Whittingham's second-half strike cancelled out Josh Jackman's first-half opener.

With full-back Joe Newton failing a late fitness test in order to make the game, midfielder Jake Andrews was forced to fill in at left-back at late notice.

And to make matters worse, Doswell revealed opposite full-back Benny Read played on for the final 15 minutes despite struggling with a hamstring issue - arriving in a campaign where injuries have continued to bite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfy Whittingham heads Hawks level at Slough Picture: Dave Haines

For Hawks, the draw did at least make it two games unbeaten after a previous run of nine league matches without a win - but they missed the chance to record successive National League South wins for just the second time this season having beaten Ebbsfleet on home turf last time out.

Doswell revealed: ‘Again, if you look at what happened to us, Jake Andrews ending up playing at left-back because Joe Newton failed his fitness test.

‘Benny Read for the last 15 minutes - he's got a bad hamstring - so we were playing with 10-men in essence for the last 15 minutes. You're just scratching your head, really, as to what else could go wrong on the injury front.

‘It was bare bones again but the players who got the draw here, it's not an easy place to come - I've never found it an easy place to come - I think we'll take the draw and move into Chelmsford next week.’

Goalscorer Alfy Whittingham has just missed a golden opportunity Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks were made to pay after Stefan Payne and Whittingham had spurned earlier chances when Jackman fired home from a corner to hand Slough the advantage five minutes before the break.

The visitors continued to keep pushing forward and finally got their rewards when Whittingham's header levelled things up on 65 minutes.

Chances came at both ends in the closing stages, with Andrews making a vital block to ensure Hawks picked up a point at Slough - a team they had already lost twice at Westleigh Park against this season.