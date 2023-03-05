Tom Settle, middle, has just made it 2-2 from the penalty spot. Picture by Ken Walker.

The Reds twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 ‘El Creekio’ derby draw in front of a crowd of 1,107 at Cams Alders.

Josh Benfield cancelled out Brett Pitman’s early opener with Tom Settle’s penalty giving the Reds a point after Harrison Brook had netted the Royals’ 99th Wessex Premier goal of the campaign.

‘We played really well,’ Rix told The News. ‘Nobody gave us a chance but I was absolutely delighted with the boys - a) because of their attitude and b) with some of the football they played.

‘The goals we gave them weren’t great goals, they didn’t carve us open, they were due to our errors.

‘Our keeper (Luke Deacon) didn’t have a lot to do throughout the afternoon. We probably deserved to win.

‘We could have had a penalty late on, there were only about two minutes left. It was dubious (the decision not to give it) to say the least - sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don’t.

‘I asked for a reaction after the Bournemouth game and that’s what I got. We showed a lot of togetherness and spirit after conceding early on, it shows what we can do.’

Fareham entered the game on the back of a dismal 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bournemouth Poppies in midweek.

Rix also had to make changes with Garry Moody and Ethan Jones ruled out due to injuries sustained at Poppies. Ronan Galloway, another key figure, was also out injured.

Despite the high profile occasion, Rix started with two 16-year-olds - Connor Underhill and Matt Pates. Though the former has been a regular starter this season after joining from Hampshire Premier Leaguers Colden Common, the latter was making just his second first team start.

In a frantic finale, Fareham appealed for a penalty when Royals keeper Steve Mowthorpe brought Underhill down.

Fareham were reduced to 10 men when Charlie Cooper was sent off for a second bookable offence and, seconds later, Brook was given a free header but missed the target.

Into injury time and Royals’ new signing Charlie Bell - given his debut off the bench - hit the crossbar with a shot.

‘It was a fair result, 100 per cent,’ said Portchester boss Dave Carter. ‘We weren’t at the races first half, they wanted it more. They were hungrier, which isn’t good enough from us.

‘We came out better in the second half, but we couldn’t settle, it was a proper derby game. We have to take it on the chin, and at least we didn’t lose.’

The 1,107 figure set a new record for a Fareham home attendance in the Wessex League - easily beating the 623 who watched the ‘El Creekio’ derby last season.

It was the third four-figure crowd of the current Wessex Premier campaign.

Portchester attracted a league record 1,598 for Fareham’s visit in early January while 1,012 watched the Royals draw 3-3 against Moneyfields at Westleigh Park shortly after Christmas.

That means this season’s two ‘El Creekio’ league derbies have been watched by a total crowd of 2,705. In 2018/19, the figure was just 347.

‘I was pleased for Pete Stiles and the committee,’ said Rix. ‘They had put a lot of hard work into yesterday.

‘It was great to see a big crowd, and I’d have thought most of them would have left happy.’

Former England international Rix, meanwhile, was in charge of Portchester in 2014/15 when they finished in their highest ever Wessex Premier position - third.

Back then, the Royals collected 82 points in 40 games. This season, Carter’s men now have 78 points with nine matches remaining.