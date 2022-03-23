Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles’ ‘proud’ moment as Reds have chance to end near 30-year wait for silverware after Wessex League Cup semi-final win over AFC Portchester

Action from last night's Wessex League Cup semi-final between Fareham (red) and AFC Portchester

A first half goal from Dan Bennett gave the Reds a deserved 1-0 victory in front of a 500-plus crowd at Cams Alders last night.

Keeper Henry Woodcock preserved the lead by keeping out Steve Ramsey’s second half penalty as Fareham progressed to their first-ever Wessex cup final.

It is the club’s first final since the 2013/14 Russell Cotes Cup final, where they lost 2-0 to Portchester. Before that, they had reached the 2003/04 Hampshire Senior Cup final, losing to Farnborough at Southampton FC’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Fareham now face Shaftesbury in the final - at Portchester - aiming to end a near 30-year wait for silverware.

The last time the Creeksiders lifted a cup was in 1993 when they defeated Farnborough 4-1 at The Dell in the final of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Prior to this season, they had only ever once reached the last four of the Wessex League Cup since being admitted into the league in 1998.

‘It’s a proud moment,’ said Stiles, who celebrated his fifth anniversary of being appointed Fareham boss in January of this year.

‘I loved it when we beat Jersey Bulls in the FA Vase and when we beat Alresford 7-1 in the league. But this one is for the supporters, it’s great for them.

‘We haven’t won a cup final for almost 30 years.’

Going into last night’s game, Fareham had taken just one point in seven league games while Portchester had won 10 of their previous 17 Wessex games, losing only twice - both to Bashley.

But the glorious unpredictability of cup football was again on show at Cams Alders, as it had been earlier this year when Fareham were dumped out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup on penalties by two divisions lower Locks Heath.

Five of last night’s winning Reds side also started against Locks, as did two of last night’s bench - Gary Austin and Ryan Mackney.

Reflecting on the Portchester triumph, Stiles said: ‘I thought we were worthy winners. I fancied us all the time.

‘Was it that much of a shock? I’m not so sure. They are only five places above us in the table. Us v them at our place, in front of a good crowd … I always fancied us.

‘You could see even in the warm-up that we were well up for it. I had a good feeling.

‘In the first five minutes we were winning our headers, we weren’t letting the ball drop.

‘We got stronger as the game went on. We had chances to make it three or four.’

Fareham have had a remarkable Wessex League season. The third highest scorers (90), they also have the worst defensive record outside of the bottom six. Only the bottom two have conceded more home goals than the Reds’ 46. Due to those latter stats, they are in the bottom half of the table.

But now, thanks to a cup run which has taken them past Horndean (albeit a youthful Horndean), Brockenhurst, Downton and Portchester, they have a chance to end 2021/22 in style.

Stiles said: ‘We have had some stupid results this season, but it is what it is. Let’s win the cup and it will all be forgotten.

‘In years to come people won’t remember the fact we were 12th or 13th, they’ll remember the fact we won a cup for the first time in almost 30 years.’

Fareham attracted a crowd of 536 last night, following on from the 621 attendance against the Royals on January 3 that was the club’s biggest home crowd since 1988.

Their average of 274 is the highest in the Wessex League Premier Division this season, with next Tuesday’s home game against Moneyfields to come.

‘A few years ago we had 40 people turning up and the place (Cams Alders) was looking absolutely knackered.

‘Now it’s busy, there’s a lot of interest, we’ve got the highest crowds in the league.

‘We’ve got a good little committee which we’re looking to expand.

‘Everything’s going in the right direction.’

Fareham will face Shaftesbury in the Wessex League Cup final on Saturday, April 30 - unless the Rockies are involved in the play-offs. If they are, the final will take place the following weekend.