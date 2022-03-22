Fareham Town stun ‘El Creekio’ rivals AFC Portchester to reach first ever Wessex League Cup final

Fareham's Archie Willcox, left, and Portchester striker Lee Wort. Picture: Daniel Haswell

Bennett grabbed a first half winner against ‘El Creekio’ rivals AFC Portchester in a tie watched by a bumper crowd of 536 at Cams Alders.

Woodcock, playing only his second game since the end of January, then saved a penalty from Royals skipper Steve Ramsey in the second period.

It was an unlikely win, summing up the unpredictable nature of cup football: Fareham had only picked up one point from their last seven Wessex Premier games while Portchester had won 10 and lost just two of their previous 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Willcox, left, and Portchester's George Barker. Picture by Daniel Haswell

But it was also a thoroughly deserved victory for the Reds, who are through to their first cup final since losing 2-0 to Portchester in the Russell Cotes Cup final eight years ago.

Portchester therefore missed the chance to face Shaftesbury at their own On-Site Group Stadium in the final. Instead it will be Fareham aiming to avenge 5-0 and 4-0 league maulings by the Rockies in the end-of-season showpiece occasion.

Both managers made three changes from their last Wessex games. Fareham boss Pete Stiles brought in Woodcock - replacing the cup tied Tom Price - Bennett and midfielder Dave Vincent. The latter, serving in the Royal Navy, was making only his second Reds appearance in what was his club’s second Wessex Cup semi – the first had ended in defeat to Moneyfields in 2007/08.

Royals boss Dave Carter recalled Zak Sharp at left-back, deployed Harvey Aston on the left of midfield, and recalled skipper Ramsey after he had missed last Friday’s draw with Moneyfields due to holiday commitments.

Fareham (red) v AFC Portchester. Picture by Daniel Haswell

In a scrappy opening period, there was little of note taking place in either penalty box. Moody headed a corner over the bar while Ramsey’s 25-yard shot sped wide. That was it.

There were too many hopeful long balls, no-one seemingly wanting to put their foot on the ball. Neat passing moves? Hardly any.

Out of nowhere, though, Fareham took a 34th minute lead. Right winger Charlie Cooper was picked out with a crossfield ball in space, and cutting inside he played a square pass to Bennett who placed his shot into the corner, giving Steve Mowthorpe no chance. It was the first on-target effort from either side.

Portchester went close shortly before half-time. Woodcock could only parry a low Marley Ridge shot but Ramsey, seeming to slip as he pounced on the rebound, scooped his follow-up effort over the bar.

Fareham (red) v AFC Portcheste. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Ramsey had an even better chance to level on 51 minutes when the Royals were awarded a penalty for a foul on Curt Da Costa.

Top scorer Lee Wort had converted a penalty against Moneyfields last Friday, but Ramsey has been his side’s regular spot-kick taker for several years. No-one has scored more Wessex ‘El Creekio’ goals than he has. But not this time - Woodcock diving to his left to beat away a shot that lacked real power and was a good height for him.

Fareham brought on former Southampton Academy player Siph Mdladlose for his debut on 76 minutes, replacing Bennett. And he could have doubled the lead with virtually his first touch, but unmarked at the far post he directed a header back across the six-yard box and wide.

It was the hosts who looked most likely to score in the closing stages. Vincent’s surging run was ended with a handball on the edge of the Royals area, but Casey Bartlett-Scott’s free-kick hit the top of the blue wall.

Cooper was then inches away from making it 2-0. Sub Gary Austin, with his first touch, set the winger away in acres of space on the right. But after sprinting into the penalty area, he shot low past Mowthorpe only to see the ball rebound off the far post.

Centre half Sam Pearce joined Wort and sub Brad Lethbridge up front in the closing stages, but Woodcock was not seriously tested - only having to make a regulation stop from another sub, Connor Hoare.

For most of the season, Fareham have found goals easy to come by and clean sheets incredibly hard to collect. Here, just the one goal was enough as a defence where Moody and Archie Willcox were superb in the middle, keeping 37-goal Wort quiet throughout, was rarely seriously tested.

For Portchester, though, this was a second cup semi-final loss in a matter of weeks. There was pride in a 2-0 Hampshire Senior Cup final loss to two tiers higher Farnborough; at Cams Alders, though, there was only pain. As the creek turned red, this one will hurt.

Fareham: Woodcock, Jones, Bartlett-Scott, Willcox, Moody, Vincent, Rowthorn, Bennett, Cooper, Robbins, Morgan. Subs used: Austin, Tattersall, Mdladlobe.