Fareham Town could be set for 19th goalkeeping change of the season as they embark on a revenge mission against AFC Stoneham

Jon Webb made his fifth appearance for Fareham on Tuesday against Horndean. Picture: Paul Proctor

With Jay Morris having suffered a hip injury on his debut against Blackfield last weekend, Jon Webb returned in goal for Tuesday’s home loss to Horndean.

Webb was making his fifth Creeksiders appearance of the season and his second in the Wessex League Premier Division.

He is one of seven men who have started a league or cup game for the Reds this season. An eighth player, outfielder Dan Bennett, also ended up in goal after Dan Kempson went off injured against Bournemouth Poppies last October.

Stiles might be changing his keeper once more this weekend as Fareham bid for revenge against AFC Stoneham.

Morris could well return in between the sticks with Henry Woodcock - who suffered a calf injury in the 5-4 win at Baffins recently on only his third Fareham start - still out for two to three more weeks.

Webb normally plays for Colden Common at weekends, and this Saturday they have a Hampshire Premier League Cup quarter-final tie against Sway.

It was Horndean who were after revenge in midweek, following Fareham’s 5-1 romp at Five Heads Park in November.

The boot is on the other foot this weekend as it’s Stiles’ side who will be eager to avenge a heavy beating.

Fareham had Charlie Cooper and Archie Wilcox sent off in the first half of last October’s visit to Stoneham, and ended up being hammered 6-1.

Ex-Fareham striker Callum Laycock netted twice that day, and grabbed his 16th goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Hamble.

Cooper is a doubt for this weekend’s rematch after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of the loss to Horndean.