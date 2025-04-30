Fareham Town end 32-year wait for silverware with stunning Wessex League promotion

Picture by Ken Walker

For the first time since 1993, Fareham Town have lifted silverware. And for the first time since 1979, the club are celebrating promotion.

On a memorable afternoon at Cams Alders, Simon Woods’ young side defeated Andover New Street 2-1 to win the Wessex League Premier play-off final in front of a crowd of 1,103.

Not even the most ardent Creeksider would have imagined such scenes last summer when Woods stepped up from managing the club’s under-23s to replace the sacked ex-Pompey boss Graham Rix.

But 12 months on from finishing 10th, 14 points adrift of the play-offs, Woods guided Fareham to a third-placed finish - the club’s highest since joining the Wessex League in 1998.

Picture by Ken Walker

Back then, the club’s 19-year Southern League tenure ended when they applied for voluntary relegation for financial reasons.

Now they are back there, the fourth Portsmouth area club to win promotion from the Wessex Premier in three seasons after champions Horndean, Moneyfields and ‘El Creekio’ rivals AFC Portchester.

Having beaten Hamble Club 2-1 last Tuesday in the semi-final, Fareham welcomed a New Street side who had knocked out runners-up Stoneham on penalties.

They led early on, 18-year-old Callum Neil following up his goal against Hamble with another in the sixth minute.

Picture by Ken Walker

It was 2-0 six minutes into the second half when Joe Ryan was fouled and ex-Pompey Academy midfielder Stan Bridgman kept his cool to convert the penalty.

New Street’s top scorer Lewis Williams set up a tense finale with his 37th league and cup goal of the season, but Fareham held on.

For Woods, it was his first Wessex League promotion since finishing as top scorer when Portchester won promotion from Division 1 in 2012.

“There’s been a lot of nerves, a lot of anxiety, a lot of excitement,” he said of the build-up to Saturday’s final.

Picture by Ken Walker

“The lads were outstanding today. There was a lot of pressure on them, a big crowd here. They were fantastic and deserved to win.

“It’s been a whirlwind since Tuesday. Lots of emotions, feelings I haven’t had for a while - probably since I got promoted with Portchester.

“The crowd was excellent. We had great support from other clubs - a lot of Portchester were here today rooting for us. I think (Portchy chairman) Paul Kelly was in tears to be honest at the end.”