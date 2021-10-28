Fareham Town hoping for similar feeling to when they were last at Cams Alders with Shaftesbury set for visit

Fareham boss Pete Stiles, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-13)

The Reds' midweek league meeting might not have gone to plan - drawing 2-2 on the Isle of Wight at Cowes - but they'll be looking to build on the bounce from the last time they turned out at Cams Alders.

Fareham produced a stunning victory to defeat Jersey Bulls on penalties to progress to the second round of the FA Vase last weekend.

The league draw at Cowes on Tuesday has seen Stiles' side drop down to seventh, yet they have now netted 50 league goals in just 14 matches so far – only one other step 5 club across 15 divisions nationwide have scored more (Littlehampton have 52 in the Southern Combination Premier).

But the Fareham boss is hoping his men can deliver against Shaftesbury and not get too caught up in what awaits them in weeks to come.

Stiles said: ‘They’re (Shaftesbury) basically the old Christchurch team so we know what they’re all about. They’re going to be decent, they’re going to be very hard to breakdown, they’re going to come with a game plan so that is going to be a toughie.

‘We’ve got (leaders) Brockenhurst after (Shaftesbury), but I’m literally going to look one or two games ahead. You can’t look too far because you don’t know who you’ve got available through injury and stuff like that.

‘Every game is a tough game in this division at the moment, we’ll just have to keep going, it’s not the end of the world a draw at the moment. It’s a long, long season with funny twists and turns to go yet.’

Stiles was at a loss to explain why his side could not repeat the stunning exploits they served up to dump Jersey Bulls out of the FA Vase.

But he is hoping the Reds are back to their best when Shaftesbury visit. Stiles said: ‘It’s very difficult sometimes, after the hype of Saturday (FA Vase win), to try to get them back to that level. We just didn’t get there and I think Cowes took advantage of it.’

Shaftesbury, like Fareham, possess a goal threat, having hammered Amesbury (9-2) and Christchurch (9-0) in league games this season, as well as caning Stoneham 6-1 in the FA Cup, Arundel 5-0 in the FA Vase and Millbrook 5-0 in the Wessex League Cup.