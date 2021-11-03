Fareham Town maintain impressive recent penalty success record with shoot-out Wessex League Cup victory at high-flying Brockenhurst

Ethan Jones, right, fired home in the shoot-out Fareham's penalties win over Brockenhurst. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-289)

The Reds overcame Wessex Premier rivals Brockenhurst, who were knocked off top spot in the division last night, 5-4 on penalties after the third round tie had ended 2-2 in normal time.

It was a victory which continued Fareham's fine recent record in cup matches that go to shoot-outs. Manager Pete Stiles has now seen his side come out on top when cup ties are taken to penalties the previous five times - a run which stretches back to the 2019-20 season.

In the past three seasons, Fareham have defeated Brockenhurst, Jersey Bulls, Badshot Lea – both in the FA Vase – AFC Portchester and US Portsmouth in their previous five shoot-outs.

With the last time the Reds were beaten when a tie was taken to penalties way back in January 2019 as they went down at Paulsgrove in a Portsmouth Senior Cup shoot-out.

But the main point for boss Stiles was getting the reaction he desired from his players after a 5-0 hammering at home by Shafestbury last time out.

He said: ‘We’ve got quite a good record at penalty shoot-outs. My assistant reminded me last night, since he’s been with me, we’ve won all five in the past three seasons.

‘It was a really good performance (against Brockenhurst). We set up differently, a way we’d never normally set up, and it gave us a disciplined look.

‘I know we still conceded two, but they were top of the league and they’re a good side. It was a good result for us with a lot of good performances. I think players knew some of them had let themselves down a little bit Saturday and I got the reaction I wanted, really.’

Fareham had to twice come from behind to book their spot in the League Cup last-eight, though.

Christie Ward's stunning volley handed Brockenhurst the lead five minutes before the break, with Ash Tattersall embarking on a fine run and then finishing to level things up prior to the interval.

Ward then restored the hosts' advantage nine minutes after the break, yet Charlie Cooper's fine strike 11 minutes from time forced penalties.