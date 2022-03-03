Fareham Town suspend first-team player 'until further notice' ahead of Shaftesbury trip following brief flashpoint in Moneyfields meeting last time out

The club took the decision following an incident which saw a Reds supporter enter the field of play to confront a Moneyfields player in their 3-3 league draw at Dover Road last weekend.

Along with handing the first-team squad member a suspension – believed to be the fan who got onto the pitch during the game at Dover Road – Fareham also confirmed they are 'investigating the identity of the other individual involved' in the short incident at Moneyfields - but made it clear the individual would 'not be permitted entry' to any future club matches.

In a statement, Fareham said: ‘Following an incident at Moneyfields (last) Saturday, we have suspended a player until further notice whilst ongoing investigations take place whilst at the same time assisting the relevant bodies with their enquiries.

Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles, left Picture: Neil Marshall

‘In addition, we are investigating the identity of other individual involved, but wish to make it known that they will not be permitted entry to Fareham Town games.’

With the brief flashpoint in the Moneyfields meeting continuing to be investigated, Fareham boss Pete Stiles is keen for focus to return to on-field matters as his men prepare for a trip to face fifth-placed Shaftesbury.

Stiles revealed the Reds will have to do without their naval quartet of Ross Kidson, Elliott Holmes, Stu Morgan and recent addition Dave Vincent over the course of the next month as they take part in the Inter-Services cup competition.

Hardly ideal preparation for the Fareham boss, who confirmed he could be missing up to 10 first-teamers for the trip, but he is certainly not ruling out his 13th-placed side pulling off the unexpected once again this season.

Stiles said: ‘They're a decent side (Shaftesbury), they turned us over at our place, they're probably the best side we've come up against all season I would say - at least one of them. It's going to be a tough one for us, that's for sure.

‘We've got some tough away games to come, we've still got to go to Brockenhurst, we've still got to play Hamworthy away and this is just one of them.