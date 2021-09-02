Fareham Town warned not to expect easy ride at wounded Hythe & Dibden

Simon Woods, right, is in line to return for Fareham Town this weekend. Picture: Vernon Nash (230219-124)

The Reds make the trip to the winless Wessex League Premier Division basement boys having hammered them 7-0 in the reverse fixture at Cams Alders last weekend.

But Stiles is expecting a completely different challenge when the sides battle it out just eight days after their previous meeting.

And the Fareham boss told his players they would be foolish to think they could just turn up and expect an easy afternoon at strugglers Hythe.

Stiles said: ‘They’re not going to have liked what happened to them last Saturday and they’re going to be up for every point. We can’t go there thinking we’ve just got to turn up and we’ll score seven goals.

‘I think they’re going to fight for everything and I think we’ll find a completely different game.

‘We’re not going there to draw or lose, we’re going there to get the three points, we’ve looked at the whole of this month and there are a lot of games there which, in the past, they were matches we were expected to win but we’ve slipped up on.

‘I suppose you could say this is one we’re expected to win so we’ve got to make sure we go there and win.’

Fareham will have to make do without Josh Benfield, who netted twice in last weekend's win over Hythe, and Garry Moody, with the pair both being rested having played through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

On the plus side, Stiles is expecting to welcome back Simon Woods, Luke Slade and Callum Benfield for their latest outing.

And the Fareham boss is hoping his team can start pushing on this month after a slow start to the season with a number of injury issues.

Stiles added: ‘August was horrendous because not only did we not have a good pre-season because of games being cancelled and one thing or another, it was a case of August we also lost a lot of players through unavailability.