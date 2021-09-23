Fareham Town's huge opportunity in PO postcode derby battle with US Portsmouth

Fareham Town could rest Ash Tattersall for the visit of US Portsmouth. Picture: Vernon Nash (230219-105)

The Reds face fellow PO postcode side US Portsmouth as one of just four matches which are taking place in the division this weekend.

Sixth-placed Fareham could move all the way up to second come Saturday evening should they defeat USP and second-placed Baffins Milton Rovers lose at home to bottom-side Hythe & Dibden.

All of the other four clubs currently above Stiles' side in the standings are involved in FA Vase action this weekend, with the Reds not entering the competition until a later stage having reached the third round proper last term.

And the Fareham boss emphasised the importance of putting points on the board when they can to put the pressure on teams around them at the top.

Stiles said: ‘You’ve got to make the most of them days (limited Wessex Premier matches) and make sure you get your three points. Sooner or later we’re going to be looking at it and we might have played two or three games more than anyone else and if you’re not getting the points on the board now everyone is going to catch you up.

‘Absolutely (wanting to put points on board). You don’t know what’s around the corner injury-wise, games off - it’s always better to have the points in the bag then potentially in the bag.’

But Stiles is under no illusions how tricky US Portsmouth will be to defeat on Saturday.

They head into the fixture on the back of a defeat to city rivals Baffins Milton Rovers in midweek - and Stiles is wary of their threat.

He added: ‘Everyone tries a bit harder (PO postcode derby games), where they all know each other, there’s a lot more pride at stake.

‘We’re at home, we’re playing alright - I know we had a slip-up last Saturday - but we’ll certainly be looking to get three points.’

Boss Stiles could rest both Ash Tattersall and Garry Moody for the visit of US Portsmouth.