Fareham’s much improved defensive record set to be tested in Wessex League trip to Horndean

Wednesday’s 3-0 Wessex League win at US Portsmouth was the Reds’ fifth successive victory in all competitions, lifting them up to third.

They have only conceded two goals during that run, both in last weekend’s 7-2 home league win against Cowes Sports.

Since Graham Rix replaced Pete Stiles in charge, the Creeksiders have shipped just four goals in six matches.

Action from Fareham's 3-0 midweek win at US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker.

In all competitions, they have only let in six in 10 games this season.

That follows a remarkable 2021/22 Wessex campaign when Fareham came within two strikes of both scoring and conceding a century of goals.

Next up is an intriguing ‘third v fourth’ fixture with Horndean, who Rix’s men leapfrogged on Wednesday, at Five Heads Park this weekend.

The Deans are fresh from a 4-0 home win over Pagham, and can call on the attacking talents of Connor Duffin, Zak Willett, Rudi Blankson, Harry Jackson and Alfie Lis.

This weekend’s game means a reunion for Rix with Deans boss Michael Birmingham, who he once brought in at AFC Portchester to manage the Royals youth team.

Regarding his side’s defensive record, Rix told The News: ‘It was a discussion I had with Pete Stiles when he brought me in in the summer.

‘To score over 100 (league) goals last season is an unbelievable thing to do, at any level. But to concede 98 is also unbelievable.

‘It’s something the staff have talked about, and we’ve talked about it with the players, we’ve put a few little things in place.

‘It’s been such a busy schedule, we haven’t had much chance to work on things with the boys. It’s been playing games, recovering, playing games, recovering.

‘It’s been a tough schedule.’

Indeed it has, and it’s not about to get any easier. Fareham have midweek games lined up for the next four weeks - Winchester City away (Hampshire Senior Cup), Alresford home (league), US Portsmouth away (Portsmouth Senior Cup) and East Cowes away (Wessex League Cup).

Rix will also have to do without defender Garry Moody for a spell, as he was sent off for an altercation with home striker Brandon Jewell on Wednesday.

‘It was a great result,’ declared Rix of the midweek success. ‘But we weren’t at our best if I’m being honest.

‘There’s a momentum building. It’s not just based around the players’ ability but also their attitude and approach to games, that’s what we’ve been working on and they need to take pride in that.’

Despite the fact Horndean and Fareham scored a total of 229 league goals last season between them, it could be a tight contest this weekend.