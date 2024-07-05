Fascinating insight into how alcohol and sponsorship keep non-league football clubs alive

At the recent Fareham Town AGM, the treasurer’s report showed income of £116,924 during the last 12 months.

Of that, more than half - £59,143 - came via the bar at the Creeksiders’ Cams Alders ground.

Unlike some local non-league clubs, Fareham’s bar is only open on matchdays and for non-football functions - for example, recently the club hosted a baby shower and a wedding anniversary.

Sponsorship was the second highest source of income, at £28,813.

Third was gate receipts and programme sales which brought in £18,000.

Fareham enjoyed the third highest average crowd in the Wessex League Premier Division of 204 - behind AFC Portchester (373) and Petersfield (214).

That 204 figure was down on the 2022-23 average of 294, but still a vast improvement on the 86 they averaged in 2018-19.

Despite all that income, Fareham still made a £5,983 loss as expenditure totalled £122,907. Of that, £32,000 covered players’ expenses and bar supplies a further £25,079.

Hospitality expenses totalled £12,500, while £8,650 went on match officials’ expenses.

It was a tough season off the pitch for the club, who suffered more than most due to the wettest winter and early spring period in recent memory.

Indeed, they only played one home league game between November 25 and March 23 due to constant downpours rendering the pitch unplayable.

The league forced them to play four ‘home’ fixtures away from Cams Alders - against Moneyfields, Blackfield, Bournemouth Poppies and Stoneham - which obviously affected the club financially.

Having to stop serving food in the hatch at the front of the main grandstand due to health and safety reasons was another issue which affected cash flow, only drinks and chocolate bars being available for the last few home matches.

Since the end of last season, new drainage soakaways have been dug “which should stop the build up of water” according to the AGM minutes. “Doesn’t mean every game will be on in the middle of winter, but we should be in a better situation than previous years.”

The soakaways will link up to the main drains serving the dressing room area, hopefully ensuring better drainage - the problem area last season being a patch on the touchline by the changing rooms.

Fareham also have a new groundsman, the club’s former goalkeeper Charlie Searle.

A full-time groundsman, Searle already looks after the pitches of other Wessex League clubs including AFC Portchester, for whom he made a few appearances in 2023-24.

Elsewhere, a new kitchen has been delivered which will ensure the hatch is reopened for the forthcoming campaign.

Committee member Paul Sexton told The News: “There's been an awful lot going on over the summer and it’s all very positive.”

In other off-field news, all players have already been sponsored for the forthcoming Wessex season, which starts with a home game against Cowes Sports on Tuesday July 30.

There is also a new sponsor for the man stand, Martin & Co, who contacted the club after reading a story about Fareham’s wet weather plight in The News, signing a three-year deal.

And former Creeksiders striker Gary Austin has agreed to sponsor the clubs’ dugouts.

“We have a new groundsman, new management and coaching staff and a brand new committee who I ask you all to get behind to take this sleeping giant forward,” vice chair Claire Hartup told the AGM.

“The positivity and can-do attitude has been fantastic.”

Charlie Searle is Fareham's new groundsman.

Former Fareham striker Gary Austin is one of the club's new sponsors.