Fine showing of 'heart, soul, grit, determination and the will to want to get a result' sees battling 10-man Gosport Borough pick up Tiverton Town draw

Harry Kavanagh grabbed Gosport's opener in the draw at Tiverton. Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro had to play the final half-hour or so with 10-men after Mike Carter - making his first start of the season after recovering from a long-term knee injury - was shown a straight red card for a high foot on 62 minutes - harshly in the eyes of Gosport boss Gale.

Gosport were twice pegged back after efforts from Harry Kavanagh and Dan Wooden had fired them ahead on separate occasions as it finished 2-2 in Devon.

But Gale, who was able to name just four substitutes which included goalkeeper Ellis Grant with injury and illness hitting his squad, hailed the 'heart, soul, grit, determination and will' his players' showed to come away from Tiverton with a result.

Gosport Borough captain Mike Carter, right, was sent-off at Tiverton. Picture: Tom Philips

The Boro boss beamed: ‘I’d say it’s up there with our best performance of the season. It wasn’t just how we played, but with the grit and determination to see out the game.

‘I thought everything went against us yesterday, We obviously travelled, we weren’t sure the game was going to be on, there was a pitch inspection in the morning, supposedly, the pitch was horrendous. It was seriously horrendous.

‘To be fair, credit to both teams, we both played some really good football.

‘For us, I didn’t have a winger fit, so we changed the system. Mike Carter came into the starting line up then I had a three in midfield with Theo Lewis, Gomis (Bedsente) and Wheeler (Elliott) and they couldn’t deal with us.

‘Our full-backs, Harry Kavanagh and Harvey Rew were excellent, they were on the front-foot, got forward well and gave us the width we needed and Harry Kavanagh scored a goal from a great move. He stuck the ball in the top bins from an angle I didn’t think he could.

‘But yesterday’s performance was all about heart, soul, grit, determination and the will to want to get a result. I couldn’t even fill the bench but I’m not going to complain about that because the lads who played were fantastic, they’re more than capable to get results, as they showed yesterday.’

Boro took the lead 10 minutes before the break with full-back Kavanagh's thunderous strike from a tight angle finding the top corner.

But Tiverton were level just four minutes later as Lewis Morrison fired a penalty past Bert White.

Wooden was on hand to fire Boro back ahead five minutes after the restart before the visitors were reduced to 10-men on 62 minutes for Carter's high-foot tackle on Owen Howe.

Gosport remained resolute but Tiverton levelled for a second time, this time through Dan Hayfield, with 18 minutes still to play.

Boro twice cleared away danger on the goalline in a tense second-half stoppage-time period, but held on for a point.

And Gale was unimpressed with Carter's dismissal for a high-foot. He moaned: ‘The biggest disappointment for me was Mike Carter’s sending off. He got a deserved yellow card for a foul, but the sending off is never a) a sending off or even a booking.