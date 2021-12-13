First James Hayter, then Sadio Mane … now Hayling’s Dan Goodsell is latest south coast striker to hammer a rapid hat-trick

James Hayter holds the record for the quickest hat-trick in Football League history. Picture: Mick Young

The striker scored three times inside the opening three minutes and 37 seconds en route to a four-goal haul in the Humbugs’ 9-1 romp at Front Lawn.

Goodsell’s achievement compares with the Football League record of two minutes and 20 seconds set by Bournemouth’s James Hayter –the striker who later played for Hawks - after coming on as a sub against Wrexham in February 2004.

The fastest hat-trick in Premier League history was also recorded by a south coast player – Southampton’s Sadio Mane netting threetimes in just two minutes and 56 seconds against Aston Villa in May 2015.

Lyndhurst’s thrashing was the New Forest club’s 18th successive Hampshire Premier League Senior Division loss this season, and their 33rd in a row - a horrendous run stretching back to February 2020. They lost their last two league games of the 2019/20 season and all 13 they managed in another pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020/21.

Sub George Rough, making his first 1st XI appearance of the season, grabbed a double - both headers - while youngsters Joe Warren and Finn Bradwell were also on target. The scoring was completed by right-back Dave Brannon, the elder statesman of a young Hayling squad.

‘We had a really young side, probably the youngest I’ve ever put out,’ said Humbugs boss Dan Bishop.

Warren, 17, dual signed from Horndean U18s, was making his first start while Bradwell, 19, came off the bench.

‘Joe did fantastic. As he grows into men’s football, he’s going to be one hell of a player, no doubt about it.

‘It was Dan Goodsell’s first 90 minutes of the season. I was really pleased for him, he’s had a lot of niggly injuries - here he looked like the Dan of 18 months ago.’

With Dan Clasby among a number of players to have followed Bishop’s former assistant Dan Greenwood to Fleetlands, Si Ashing was named as captain against Lyndhurst. Liam Buxton, back at the club following a spell with Clanfield, partnered Ashing in central defence while Jack Bishop and Ben Bishop controlled central midfield.