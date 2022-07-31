Five first-half red cards mar Fareham Town v Gosport Borough pre-season friendly

Fareham had Garry Moody and goalkeeper Luke Deacon sent off, while Boro striker Harvey Bradbury was also dismissed following a flare-up five minutes before the interval at Cams Alders.

Fareham boss Pete Stiles and his head coach Graham Rix - who only left Gosport a few weeks ago - were also dismissed in what was both clubs’ final pre-season friendly.

It is currently unknown whether the three players will be banned for competitive first team games - Fareham’s Wessex League opener against AFC Stoneham is on Tuesday while Gosport host Merthyr in their Southern League Premier South curtain-raiser next weekend.

Harvey Bradbury (centre) has taken his Gosport shirt off and is about to leave the pitch after being sent off in yesterday's pre-season friendly at Fareham. Picture by Tom Phillips

In addition, Fareham have an FA Cup tie at home to Wessex rivals Hythe & Dibden next Saturday.

Fareham are hoping video evidence will result in their players either escaping or mitigating any subsequent FA suspensions.

Yesterday’s incident had started with Bradbury reacting to a challenge from Moody right in front of the dugouts. Deacon raced from his penalty area to get involved.

Harvey Bradbury (white) in action at Fareham prior to his dismissal. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘It was a bit of nothing,’ said Gosport boss Shaun Gale. ‘The referee could have just booked both players if the Fareham keeper hadn’t run 50 yards to get involved.

‘I thought the ref could have controlled it better. He could have asked the benches to replace the players - nobody wants to see players sent off in a pre-season friendly.

‘He could have just booked my striker and their centre half and the game could have carried on. But I understand he’s got his guidelines, he’s got to referee to the letter of the law.

‘It spoilt the game to be honest, it was just like a training session after that.’

Matt Paterson, right, has just scored Gosport's third goal. Picture by Tom Phillips

Without another recognised keeper on the bench, Fareham were forced to put midfielder Dan Bennett in goal.

The score was 0-0 at the time, with Gosport running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from triallist Kyle Williams, former Portsmouth midfielder Danny Hollands and Matt Paterson.

Williams, 19, is a pacy winger who hails from the London area and has been involved in pre-season with Gosport.

Bradbury was making his pre-season return, having missed several games due to a head injury. ‘He got 40 minutes,’ said Gale. ‘I was only going to give him 45 anyway.’

Harvey Bradbury (white) in action for Gosport, watched by Danny Hollands (left). Picture by Tom Phillips