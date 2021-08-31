Fleetlands boss Bessey hoping top scorer Kelvin Robinson will turn down Wessex League Premier Division approach

Fleetlands striker Kelvin Robinson. Picture: Tom Phillips

The 22-year-old former Fareham Town forward took his seasonal tally to seven with a brace in Monday’s 5-0 Hampshire Premier League romp at Sway.

It was Robinson’s third double of the campaign as the Coptermen moved into second place.

Infinity, Amesbury and Locks Heath are among the clubs who have previously shown interest in Robinson.

And now two divisions higher Hamble Club have put in a notice of approach and are free to speak to the player this week.

‘Having spoken to Kelvin, I believe he’ll turn them down,’ said Bessey.

‘I obviously don’t want him to go. He’s only 22, he’s not the finished article - I don’t think it would be the right move for him.

‘He needs to prove himself here and try to score the 30 goals I’ve set him as a target.

‘I want him to be more selfish, rather than taking an extra touch at times or passing to a team-mate.

‘Look at someone like Justin Bennett, who’s been doing it for years, or Jason Prior or Jason Parish. But they’re all experienced players - Kelvin’s only 22.

Leigh Shadbolt, Perry Easton and Jamie Wrapson were also on target at Sway, with keeper Dan Binks keeping his second clean sheet in three days after a 2-0 win against Liphook.

Binks is the third keeper used this season as Bessey attempts to make up for the fact he will be without last year’s No 1 Matt Shortt for the whole of 2021/22.

The bank holiday victory was achieved without Tommy Woodward, Jack Gregory, Glyn Cooper and Ben Cooper - all unavailable - while summer signing Stuart Maunder is out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury.

Bessey called up 16-year-old Will Ayre - son of reserve team boss Mark Ayre - and introduced him as a sub on the hour mark for his debut.

‘We need two or three new players,’ said the manager. ‘I’ve always looked to sign players from the Wessex League, but perhaps I should be looking lower.

‘Jamie Winter, who I signed from Liss last season, has probably been our best player this term. He’s only 21 and he’s gone from being ok last year to outstanding. Ben Cooper also came from Liss.

‘I need to be looking for raw players – you only have to look at what Zak Willett did last season. He’s gone from Sunday football, to Paulsgrove, to Horndean – Bognor will probably be his next move.

‘We tried to do it with Brad White, who scored crazy goals in Sunday football and crazy goals for Wymering (in the Mid-Solent League), but it wasn’t to be.’

Two of Bessey’s more experienced close-season signings have left Lederle Lane - Jake Alford returning to Petersfield Town and Louis Castles stepping away from the game.

Fleetlands’ next three league games are against clubs in the bottom four - Winchester Castle, Clanfield and Overton.