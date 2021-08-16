Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey left 'scratching his head' after his team throw away two-goal advantage at in-form Stockbridge

Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-31)

Kelvin Robinson and Ben Cooper had struck inside the opening 25 minutes to put Bessey's men in complete control.

Yet, goals from Josh Graham and James Carrier ensured Fleetlands' lead was wiped out before the break as it ended 2-2.

The Coptermen travelled to a Stockbridge side who had won all three of their league fixtures prior to the meeting.

But Bessey, whose team have now recorded just one win in four HPL matches this term, was expecting a 'big result' for the visitors after such a flying start.

And he was left 'scratching his head' trying to figure out why his troops were unable to maintain their high level of performance throughout.

Bessey said: ‘It wasn’t pretty and we now come away with a point. We’ve won one game of football in four, which doesn’t read well, but we have to be positive in the sense that we’ve lost one as well.

‘If we can get Lyndhurst, with the greatest respect to them they’ve played four, lost four and just shipped seven, we’re at home, we can play football and we know we need a result.

‘It’s really demoralising and you’re just left scratching your head.

‘It’s not good enough. We knew they’d played three and won three, they (Stockbridge) were sitting top of the league and we went over there after they’d brought in a new manager and players and got something right.

‘We went 1-0 up and then it was 2-0 and I thought we could have gone onto score more goals.

‘We’d played the best football we’d played all season in the first 25 minutes. Kelvin scored, Ben Cooper came up for a corner, he looked threatening, he scored.

‘I was expecting a big result, I thought we were going to come away with a big result, credit on their pitch, fantastic conditions and credit to the opposition, they play football, that’s why they're going to win a lot of games because they play football.’

Robinson made it three goals in as many Fleetlands appearances this season with the early opener.

When Cooper headed the visitors 2-0 to the good it looked as though it could turn into a pretty comfortable afternoon.

But, intent on maintaining their unbeaten league start, Stockbridge were back level at 2-2 before half time with both Graham and Carrier striking.