Fleetlands insist influx of Horndean youth talent will benefit both clubs

Alpay Ali took his tally to 10 goals in two games with four in Fleetlands' 7-0 Hampshire Trophy win against Hamble United. Picture: Neil Marshall

The Coptermen have taken five members of the Deans Under-18s in recent weeks.

Angelo Harris and Owen Perkins both made their first starts in Saturday’s 7-0 Hampshire FA Trophy home caning of lower tier Hamble United - Harris scoring twice.

Morgan McKenzie, Brandon McKinnon and Lawrence Cooper had previously appeared for Fleetlands, but were cup tied for the game against a Hamble side bottom of Division 1 of the Southampton Senior League with 16 losses in 18 matches.

All five of those youngsters have seen cup action for Horndean this season, with Morgan starting at AFC Portchester in the FA Cup back in early August.

‘We want to build relationships with other clubs and this benefits both ourselves and Horndean,’ explained Blakeman.

‘It helps us out and it helps the players to gain some experience. It’s a positive for everyone.’

It’s certainly a new-look Fleetlands squad these days following on from previous manager Rich Bessey’s resignation in late October.

Tommy Woodward has stopped playing while top scorer Kelvin Robinson, Aiden Smallbones, Glyn Cooper and Ben Cooper have all joined other clubs.

Blakeman has brought in Shawn Benjamin (US Portsmouth), Brandon Rogers (Moneyfields) and Lee Owens (Royal Navy) as well as winger Callum Smith (Baffins).

Striker Alpay Ali has also been promoted from the reserves, and he struck four times against Hamble. That took his tally to 10 in two matches, after his double hat-trick for the second team against Liphook the previous week.

More new faces could be arriving now former Hayling United assistant boss Dan Greenwood has joined the club.

Greenwood, who left the Humbugs at the weekend, will be a joint-manager alongside Blakeman.

‘The opportunity arose to bring Dan in,’ said Blakeman. ‘Most of my time in football has been spent up north, so it’s good to bring in someone with local knowledge and contacts.

‘Once Dan assesses the squad, if he wants to bring any players in I’ll be open to it.’

Hayling have announced that top scorer George Gregory, goalkeeper Joe Boxall, defender Dan Clasby and midfielder Josh Watts have all left the club.

Time, as always, will tell if any of those players follow Greenwood to Lederle Lane.

Last season’s goalkeeper, Matt Shortt, has been helping Blakeman out on matchdays and remains at the club.

‘He might not be so hands on in the dug out but Matt will still be involved,’ explained Blakeman. ‘He’s been a good ally so far. I wouldn’t be doing Matt or the club any justice if I didn’t use his experience and his knowledge.’