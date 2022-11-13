Fleetlands survive two red cards to claim Wessex League win at Whitchurch

Left-back George Caister was dismissed in the second half after picking up two bookings.

And attacking midfielder Cam Stone was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident.

Despite that, a second half goal from striker Dale Mason gave the Coptermen all three points.

George Caister, centre, was sent off for two bookable offences as Fleetlands won at Whitchurch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was a third successive clean sheet for Joe Boxall, having previously had shut-outs against Amesbury (league) and Romsey (Wessex League Cup).

‘Their (Whitchurch’s) keeper was the best player on the pitch in the first half,’ said Fleetlands boss Dan Greenwood. ‘He pulled off some good saves - they were good saves more than bad misses.

‘They didn’t really create much, even when we were down to nine men. It was mainly just balls into the box.’

Fleetlands take on Wessex Premier opposition for the fourth time this season on Tuesday when they visit Baffins Milton Rovers in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

