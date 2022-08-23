Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have had to move Wednesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie against Blackfield & Langley to their opponents’ Gang Warily ground.

There is a high chance that next midweek’s Wessex League Cup home tie - ironically also against Blackfield - will have to be switched as well.

But chairman Iain Sellstrom told The News this morning that he is looking to see if an alternative ‘home’ venue can be found for that tie.

Fleetlands (red/black) have had to switch two home games this season due to floodlight issues - a third will follow next midweek. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fleetlands previously had to switch their opening Wessex Division 1 home fixture against Andover New Street - scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 - to their opponents’ ground.

The problem lies in the fact that the generator at the Coptermen’s Power Monkey Park does not produce sufficient power - hence the lights’ lux rating is not up to Wessex standard.

Fleetlands, therefore, have to wait for energy company SSE to come in and rig up the lighting system to mains electricity.

Sellstrom said that could take over a month to sort out.

In the meantime, the club had tried to find an alternative venue for this week’s Senior Cup game - Gosport Borough, Fareham Town and Baffins were all approached.

‘It’s frustrating, but it’s out of our hands,’ said Fleetlands boss Dan Greenwood. ‘We have to work to their timescale.’

The club’s long-awaited return to the Wessex League, after a 15-year absence, has begun with four straight league losses.

For the third time, Fleetlands conceded four at the weekend - losing 4-0 at Verwood.

Keenan New, recruited from Fareham reserves, was handed his first start while youngsters Taylor Thompson and Lennon Ayling - the latter dual registered from Selsey U23s - came off the bench.

Greenwood has more options for the trip to Blackfield with Callum Dart available after suspension and Sam Martin and Dan Clasby back in contention.

So is Joe Boxall, who kept a clean sheet on his first appearance of the season for the reserves at the weekend after injury.

Fleetlands will be away to either Totton & Eling or Hythe & Dibden in the second round if they can claim a shock win at Blackfield.

The Watersiders have lost both their Wessex Premier games so far, but have beaten Christchurch and Fareham in the FA Cup.