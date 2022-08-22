Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baffins Milton Rovers, Moneyfields, Fareham, Horndean and US Portsmouth all follow up weekend FA Cup ties with county cup first round commitments.

Baffins, the only side to progress in the FA Cup, host lower tier Ringwood Town with boss Danny Thompson planning to give captain Jason Parish more minutes.

Parish started his first game of 2022/23 last weekend, scoring the second goal in a shock 3-0 victory over Horndean, following an ankle injury that restricted him to just 45 minutes in pre-season.

James Franklyn is likely to start for Moneyfields in Tuesday's Hampshire Senior Cup trip to Bournemouth Poppies Picture: Keith Woodland

Thompson said all seven subs against Horndean could well start, meaning a first start for striker Tom Vincent.

The 6ft 4 forward has been dual signed from Winchester City, and took Thompson’s eye when he scored twice against Baffins in a friendly last month.

Vincent came off the bench to score Rovers’ third against Horndean.

Former US keeper Dylan Kramer is recalled to the starting XI, after having not played since the 3-0 Wessex curtain-raising loss to Hamble.

Should they beat Ringwood, Baffins would be at home in the second round to US Portsmouth or Eversley & California.

For the second season running, US have been drawn away to an Eversley side situated north of Basingstoke. Last season they lost 1-0.

Cameron Quirke and Shaun Benjamin won’t feature for US as the Royal Navy - who also play in the Hampshire Senior Cup - have requested the pair turn out for them.

Sam Emeney, who went off with a recurrence of an elbow injury in the FA Cup loss at Laverstock, won’t be risked.

Josh Stream is back after a one-game ban, but Brodie Spencer serves the third and last game of his suspension.

Moneyfields take their 2022/23 travelling past the 400-mile mark when they go to Bournemouth Poppies.

Initially drawn at home, Moneys had to switch the tie due to development work on the John Jenkins Stadium at their Copnor base.

They had looked into playing the tie at US Portsmouth’s HMS Temeraire, but the changing rooms had already been booked.

James Franklyn will start against Poppies after returning from holiday, while Adam Cripps will also get a run-out in Moneys’ sixth successive away game of the season.

Moneys have to negotiate another midweek trek down the M27 next Tuesday when they go to New Milton in the Wessex League Cup.

That is followed by another trip to the Salisbury area on September 3 to face early-season Wessex Premier leaders Bemerton.

Moneys won 5-0 at Bemerton in the FA Cup earlier this month, and the following weekend journeyed to nearby Laverstock.

Bemerton had been due to host Baffins on September 3, but the game has been called off due to the latter’s FA Cup commitments.

By the time they have faced Bemerton, Moneys will have clocked up over 600 miles on the road this term.

Victory at Poppies will see Glenn Turnbull’s men away (of course!) in the second round - to either Tadley Calleva or East Cowes.

Fareham Town host Alton on Tuesday for the right to travel to two divisions higher Winchester City in the second round.

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham - left raging after his side’s FA Cup loss at Baffins - takes a much-changed XI to Brockenhurst. The winners will be away to Southern Leaguers Bashley.

AFC Portchester have a bye through to the second round, and were due to face AFC Totton on Tuesday. But that tie has now been put back to early September.

Fleetlands travel to higher tier Blackfield & Langley on Wednesday, having been forced to switch the tie to Gang Warily.

Only one Portsmouth area club has reached the final as a Wessex League club in the 21st century.

That came in 2003/04 when Fareham - then managed by ex-Pompey defender Jon Gittens - lost 2-1 to Farnborough at St Mary’s.

The last time a Wessex League club reached the final was in 2011/12 when Alresford beat AFC Bournemouth’s youngsters 3-2.

Prior to that, Winchester City lifted the silverware as a Wessex club in 2004/05.