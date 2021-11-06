Doswell said his side had been ‘absolutely magnificent’ during their 4-0 first round defeat at The Valley against three tiers higher opponents.

Charlton’s opening goal, in the 71st minute, arrived after Hawks had seen key defender Sam Magri stretchered off with what appears a serious knee injury.

‘Sam heard a crack in his knee,’ reported Doswell. ‘The news won’t be good - you’re looking at months rather than weeks.

‘Sam’s injury had a massive impact on the game.’

In addition, midfielder Leon Chambers-Parillon - only brought in on loan from Oxford United a few days ago - went off with an Achilles injury.

Hawks were down to 10 men for a while before bringing in reserve goalkeeper Charlie Searle as Doswell had already used all three of his outfield subs.

The underdogs had entered the tie without the suspended Tommy Wright and Billy Clifford and the injured Ross Worner, Manny Adebowale and Alex Wall.

Doswell said: ‘The footballing Gods can be cruel and they were very cruel today.

‘We walk away from here with 12 fit players for Tuesday’s league game at Tonbridge. I will be on the phone tomorrow looking to bring in loan players but it won’t be easy.’

Prior to Charlton’s opener, a superb defensive show from Hawks had restricted the hosts to half chances and long-range efforts. Keeper Will Mannion had not had a major save to make - unlike the Addicks’ Stephen Henderson.

Henderson had thrown himself to his left to save Jake McCarthy’s 67th minute header from Hawks’ first corner of the game.

‘If that had gone in you’re looking at a completely different game,’ reasoned Doswell.

‘Until the 71st minute they hadn’t really troubled Will Mannion. They hadn’t had a serious chance. The players had carried out the game plan superbly, which was always to try and keep them out for as long as possible.

‘Our best hope was always trying to get a replay.

‘We had virtually a back six - a back four and the two players (Joe Newton and Josh Passley) in front of them. We were looking organised, structured.

‘As I say, the footballing Gods can be cruel and for the last 17 minutes they were very cruel.’

Doswell was annoyed that the Addicks were awarded a penalty for their second goal, after they had been allowed to get a shot in.

‘That was like a case of double jeopardy,’ he claimed after Jamie Collins had been penalised for a trip on Elliott Lee. ‘We didn’t think it was a penalty but you can’t let the player have a shot and then bring it back and give a penalty.’

Doswell was also unhappy about the size of the home support in an attendance of under 4,000, bearing in mind Hawks brought over 800 supporters.

‘Clubs like ourselves rely on a half-decent support and I thought their support was terrible. We were hoping for a crowd of around 10,000. I was very disappointed they didn’t come and support their side.’