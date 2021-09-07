Former Aberdeen defender Harlain Mbayo set for Gosport Borough debut in Southern League Cup

New Gosport signing Harlain Mbayo, right, in action for Truro City in July 2019. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

The 23-year-old Mbayo, who was born in the Congo and grew up in Belgium, joined Aberdeen in 2015 after spells with QPR and Oxford United.

He played two Scottish League Cup ties for the Dons’ U23 side before a seven-game loan spell at Albion Rovers.

After signing for Truro City in 2019, Mbayo played twice for Airdrie last season but has now returned to England, appearing on Boro boss Shaun Gale’s radar.

Gale will ring the changes for the Privett Park tie against lower division Winchester.

The likes of loan keeper Bert White, Matt Briggs and Dan Wooden - ever presents so far in Gosport’s promising start to the season - will be rested.

Ex-Moneyfields stopper Ellis Grant will be in goal, while Jake Wright, Adam Biss and another recent signing, Devane Boungou, will all get game time

Rory Williams could also get his first competitive minutes of 2021/22 after being sidelined with a groin injury.

Theo Lewis, unavailable for last weekend’s FA Cup win against Plymouth Parkway, is another who could feature.

Gale said: ‘I’m not going to diss this cup because winning is a habit and we want to win, but my priority this week is the Yate game (this Saturday).’