Former AFC Bournemouth Academy defender Harvey Tanner set for US Portsmouth Wessex League debut

Flashback to April 2013 - Captain Harvey Tanner, left, and Tommy Leigh after Priory School won the Hampshire Schools U13 Cup final against Salesian College at Fratton Park. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The central defender has been reunited with USP boss Fraser Quirke, who signed him when he was managing AFC Portchester’s Wyvern Combination team in 2016/17.

Tanner spent two years in the AFC Bournemouth youth system - from 14 to 16 - after skippering Meon Milton Youth to multiple Portsmouth League and Hampshire Cup wins.

Tanner also skippered a Priory School team containing current Accrington Stanley star Tommy Leigh to a Hampshire Schools U13 Cup final win a decade ago at Fratton Park.

Flashback to June 2011 - Wimborne Junior School football team. Back (from left): Harvey Tanner, Tommy Leigh, Ted Graham, Olly Reeves (11). Front : Pascal Link, Sonny O'Neill, Dylan Fletcher. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

He had trials with AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, and Rotherham and was considered for a one-year pro deal with Dundee, a move scuppered by UEFA regulations.

His most recent club was Musselburgh Athletic in Scotland, while he has played Wessex League football before for Alton.

Tanner is added to a USP squad that has to deal with a Horndean side fresh from a club record Wessex League win in midweek -10-0 against Alresford.

That result didn’t tell Quirke anything he didn’t know - he saw at first hand only last weekend what the Deans are capable of when they won 3-0 at the Victory Stadium!

USP travel to Five Heads Park without Cameron Quirke, Shawn Benjamin and Elliott Holmes, who are all in Portugal on a warm weather training camp ahead of the annual inter-services tournament.

Against that, Dan Sibley, Ash Thompson and Bradey Norton are available after missing Tuesday’s surprise 3-0 home Russell Cotes Cup quarter-final loss to lower tier Millbrook.

‘It was a disappointing result,’ Quirke stated. ‘Nobody wants to go out of a cup at the quarter-final stage.

‘They came fully loaded, were keen and enthusiastic, while I was looking at it as an opportunity to give some of the younger lads a game.’

That he did, handing former Moneyfields youth midfielder Dehran Mclay Hodge his first start. Right-back Owen Scammell also made his first start since returning from a stint at Baffins, while Mason Garvey was introduced as a second half sub at left-back.

Horndean could include former USP skipper Tom Jeffes, available again after injury, as they chase the three points and four goals that would see them bring up a century of Wessex goals for the second season running.