Former AFC Bournemouth, Burnley midfielder and Hawks favourite Brian Stock departs role as Weymouth manager
Former Hawks midfielder Brian Stock has been relieved of his duties as Weymouth manager.
The National League outfit confirmed they had parted company with the former Wales international this afternoon.
Stock, 40, ended a fine playing career with a five-year spell at the Hawks where he made 146 appearances and helped the club reach National League level for the first-time in their history.
The former AFC Bournemouth and Burnley man leaves his Weymouth post with the club sitting 21st in the fifth-tier and on a terrible run of seven consecutive league defeats.
Stock, who was also capped three times by Wales as a player, took charge of the Terras in September 2020 and guided them to an 18th-placed in their first season back at National League level following an 11-year absence last term.
However, results have been hard to come by this season, with Weymouth just four of their 21 National League games to date to leave them currently sitting four points from safety.
Stock had made his move to the Hawks under then-manager Lee Bradbury in the summer of 2014 after his deal at then-Championship Burnley had come to an end.