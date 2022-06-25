Former AFC Portchester midfielder swaps Reading for Portsmouth’s League Cup opponents Cardiff City

Former AFC Portchester midfielder Andy Rinomhota has left Reading to join Cardiff. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 25-year-old had spent seven years at Cardiff’s Championship rivals Reading, playing 139 games and scoring four goals.

Rinomhota had previously played in the Wessex League Premier Division for Portchester, a club he had been with since the age of six.

Former Portsmouth and Chelsea manager Graham Rix handed the midfielder his chance in senior football during his time in charge of the Royals.

It was also Rix who recommended Rinomhota to then-Reading boss Steve Clarke to take him on trial before earning his move in April 2015.

Regarding his move to Wales, Rinomhota said: ‘I spoke with the manager (Steve Morison), and I liked his ideas and his plans moving forward.

‘His ambitions were in line with mine, and the philosophy he wants to play with suits my style of football.

‘The club has a good history and a good reputation.”

Morison said: ‘He’s a top player, and he wanted to come and play for us.

‘He had a tough year last year with a couple of injuries, but before that he played two 40-plus game seasons.

‘He was a top player for Reading. We’ll manage him right, and we hope to get 40 top quality games out of him this year.’