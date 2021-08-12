Former Brighton and Hawks midfielder Shaun Wilkinson on the 'weird' experience of being unable to attend Baffins Milton Rovers matches

Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson is currently serving a four-match stadium ban. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-32)

The former Brighton and Hawks midfielder has been unable to attend either Rovers' FA Cup win at Tadley Calleva last weekend or the opening-day league draw at Fareham Town.

Wilkinson is at least allowed into other Wessex grounds and took the opportunity to scout Saturday's opponents Bournemouth as they defeated Portland United in midweek.

But the Baffins boss cannot wait to be back on the touchline for his side's home meeting with rivals Moneyfields on Tuesday.

And Wilkinson stressed the stadium ban matches he's served have been the strangest and worst he's faced in football.

The Baffins boss said: ‘It’s weird at the minute because I’m at training, picking the team - last Saturday (before Tadley Calleva) I picked the team in the changing room and sent them on the coach - but I’m not there. Not being there is worse. When I’m not there I’ve got no control over it.

‘Our first two results have been good and we want to back them up. Performance-wise we’re not a full tilt yet, I think we’re a long way off full tilt, but result-wise it’s been good.

‘We’d just like to go and back it up Saturday and get that first win in the league.

‘I went down to Bournemouth to watch them on Tuesday and the pitch down there is literally like a park pitch - it’s awful.

‘They’re a long ball side, very physical, probably one of the in-form teams who’ve had one of the best starts so it’s a tricky opposition on a bad pitch - it’s a tricky game.’

Wilkinson has spoken previously about how he feels Baffins' current squad is the best in the club's history.

The Rovers boss has been delighted with the way his summer signings have settled to create a more 'together' group than what he had last term.

But Wilkinson admitted he could face a fight keeping all his squad members satisfied throughout the season with such competition for places.

He added: ‘The one thing that’s pleased me, right from pre-season, there seems to be more togetherness this year.

‘The new lads have really settled in and that togetherness and team spirit, everyone fighting for the same thing, it can take you a long way.

‘The hardest job I’ve got at the minute is keeping the lads who are out of the team happy.

‘We’ve got a strong squad this year, anyone is capable of coming in and keeping us equally as good, it’s just we’ve got a few selection headaches at the minute. It’s a good thing, but at the same time, the hardest thing at this level is keeping everyone happy.’

Baffins will make late calls on George Burgess, who needed 10 stitches for a cut above the eye at Tadley last weekend, and Fuzz Kanjanda (foot) ahead of facing Bouremouth.