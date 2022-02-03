Former Cheltenham and Torquay striker 'ready to score some goals' after completing Hawks move following Inverness Caledonian Thistle exit

New Hawks signing Manny Duku, left, with boss Paul Doswell Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks boss Paul Doswell had detailed earlier in the week the need to 'freshen up' his squad, particularly in the attacking areas, and he has done just that with the arrival of Duku on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The former Cheltenham and Torquay forward saw his time with Scottish Championship outfit Iverness ended by mutual agreement at the weekend, having netted just twice in 25 club appearances since his summer arrival from Raith Rovers.

But Duku, who is set to be the first of three arrivals in time for Hawks' home meeting with St Albans at Westleigh Park on Saturday, has the belief he can start finding the net again and begin to push Doswell's men back into play-off contention.

And goals will certainly be the order for the arriving Duku, with Hawks currently the joint-seventh lowest scorers in the league with 30 goals from their 22 games.

Duku said: ‘I’m ready to go, buzzing to be here, I’m ready to score some goals and get the club going in the right direction.

‘Obviously getting used to the boys and the boys getting used to you – maybe it takes a bit of time.

‘But I have been playing, I’m sharp and ready to go, it’s not like I’ve not been doing anything for the first part of the season.

‘For me, I feel good, in a good shape to hit the ground running and do what I do best and hopefully get a lot of wins between now and the end of the season.’

Doswell revealed Duku overlooked interest from around 'six other clubs' in order to complete his Hawks move.

‘We talked away from football, family, I think he just felt this was the right club for him to come in and score goals,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘I had three or four good conversations with Manny and he probably turned down six clubs to come here - big clubs as well.’

While Doswell is confident of adding a further two signings in time for Saturday, a loan move for one of the club's current forwards is nearing completion while Alex Wall has been made available for a temporary spell away by the club.