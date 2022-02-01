'There will be a lot of movement this week' - handful of arrivals and departures planned at Hawks in time for St Albans clash - and boss Paul Doswell explains why he headed over to small section of supporters in wake of Oxford City defeat

Hawks boss Paul Doswell Picture: Dave Haines

And the Hawks boss intends on moving out 'three or four' of his current squad, with all potential incomings and outgoings coming over the course of this week.

Doswell revealed both he and assistant manager Ian Baird have been locked in discussions since Sunday at how they can 'freshen things up' within their squad in the coming days.

Hawks conceded three times late on in the space of second-half minutes as they blew a one-goal advantage to eventually go down 3-1 at Oxford City on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that defeat, which stretched the Hawks’ winless league run to six matches, has prompted Doswell to now push forward with his recruitment drive.

The players the club are eager to move on - possibly on temporary loan deals - were made aware at training today.

While Doswell told how the new arrivals he is looking to bring in - hopefully in time for Saturday's home league meeting with St Albans - are with a view to putting things in place for next term as well as the ongoing campaign.

Doswell told The News: ‘For us, there are players who are out of form, players who haven’t performed this year and we need - especially at the front end of the pitch - to freshen things up.

‘We’ve spent a lot of time on the phone (Doswell and Baird) over the past two or three days, the black has been out, and that’s one of the ways that you can change your fortunes around.

‘It’s no different when every club in the January transfer window gets two or three in and gets two or three out and that’s, in essence, what we’re going to be doing. There be a lot of movement this week.

‘We were in today (training) and I’ve spoken to three or four players, told them their situations at this football club, I’m talking to three or four players to bring them to this football club.

‘We need to change something, certainly at the top end of the pitch, we’re determined to freshen it up, which is probably what it needs.’

Despite a run of just two wins in their past 10 league outings, 11th-placed Hawks remain just five points off the play-off places with a game in hand on Hungerford, who are currently seventh.

In the immediate aftermath of the late Oxford City capitulation, a video surfaced of Doswell in discussions with some supporters behind the goal at Court Place Farm, who had vented their frustrations at the final whistle. And the Hawks boss explained why he felt the need to head over to the small gathering of fans.

‘Our supporters have been brilliant home and away, obviously they were disappointed with the result - I understand that - they’re right to voice their frustration, but perhaps in a certain way,’ said Doswell.

‘I know everyone of those individually and personally (supporters in video), it was nothing personal, I just felt I needed to protect my players a little bit and explain a few bits.