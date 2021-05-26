Joe Newton in action for Coventry under-23s. Picture: Jacob James

The full-back, 19, was let go by the Championship Sky Blues earlier this month having spent two years in the club's under-23s set up.

Newton admitted it was initially ‘upsetting’ when he was delivered the news he wouldn't be kept on at Coventry, although he is now eager to begin his journey back up the leagues with National League South Hawks.

He was persuaded to join the club after a phone call from boss Paul Doswell outlining his desire for where he wants to take the club, as well as his plans to develop the young defender's game during his Hawks stay.

Now Newton cannot wait for the season to start and seize the chance to ‘put his name back out there again’ after leaving Coventry.

The teenager said: ‘Obviously, I was a little bit upset (with Coventry release).

‘But I knew I didn’t have any time to sit around and feel sorry for myself, if I want to get where I want to be I’ve got to act fast and forget about it, really.

‘I was really intrigued and excited about what he said, really, in terms of where they want to go, promotion and the players they’ve had who have gone onto better things and playing league football.

‘Paul (Doswell) has said he can improve me and nurture me really and take my game to another level which is exciting.

‘I’m working hard during the off-season and hopefully really pushing on next season and get my name out there again. I’m really looking forward to play for them.’

The young defender swapped Southern League side Royston Town for Coventry in November 2019.

Newton was unable to make his breakthrough into the first team, though, spending his time with the club's under-23s.

But the full-back insists stepping up from non-league to training full-time with Coventry for two seasons has hugely benefited his game.

Newton added: 'Hopefully, we can have a really good season, push for promotion, then see what happens after that I guess.

‘I think it’s benefited my game quite a bit, to be fair (time at Coventry).