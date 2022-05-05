Newton, 20, has formed an integral part of the Hawks side who require a win or draw in their final-day home showdown with eighth-placed Chippenham on Saturday to secure a place in the play-offs.

Promising left-sided player Newton has been one of Doswell's standout performers this term, featuring 44 times in all competitions in what is his first-ever season at sixth-tier level.

Joe Newton has enjoyed a fantastic first season with the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines

Now the attacking full-back is preparing for the pressure cooker of facing Chippenham knowing defeat will ensure they reach the play-offs at Hawks' expense.

But Newton is confident he and his team-mates can secure a top-seven finish to set up some more big career moments for him, with the possibility of three games to come and a potential promotion through the play-offs in the weeks ahead.

‘Hopefully, at the weekend, we get a big crowd in, with everyone cheering us on, and we can get into the play-offs,’ said Newton.

‘If we were to go and win (against Chippenham) then there's a chance of us getting promoted to the National League which would be the highest league I've ever played in. I'd definitely say it's one of my biggest games yet, definitely.

‘It should be a really good game, there's a lot at stake, we're preparing well. We've spoken about how they play, what their strengths and weaknesses are, we're working on ourselves, it should be a really good game.’

On a personal level Newton, who has played some part in 36 of Hawks 39 NLS games this term, has been pleased with how he's adapted to life in the sixth-tier after his Coventry exit.