New Hawks signing Joe Newton. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

Manager Paul Doswell has made the former Coventry City youngster his sixth signing since the early ending of the National League South season in February.

Left-back Newton moves to the Hawks having spent two seasons playing in the Sky Blues' under-23s set-up.

The 19-year-old, who came through the ranks at St Albans City, was signed by Coventry in November 2019 following a fine breakthrough at Southern League side Royston Town.

However, Newton, capped by England Colleges under-18s, was unable to force himself into the first team reckoning with the Championship side and has now linked up with the Hawks.