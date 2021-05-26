Former Coventry City youngster Joe Newton becomes Hawks' sixth summer signing
Defender Joe Newton is the latest player to join Hawks this summer.
Manager Paul Doswell has made the former Coventry City youngster his sixth signing since the early ending of the National League South season in February.
Left-back Newton moves to the Hawks having spent two seasons playing in the Sky Blues' under-23s set-up.
The 19-year-old, who came through the ranks at St Albans City, was signed by Coventry in November 2019 following a fine breakthrough at Southern League side Royston Town.
However, Newton, capped by England Colleges under-18s, was unable to force himself into the first team reckoning with the Championship side and has now linked up with the Hawks.
Newton follows former Oxford City duo James Roberts and Joe Oaslter, along with Josh Passley, Paul Rooney and Alex Wall in moving to Westleigh Park this summer.