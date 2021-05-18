New Hawks signing Josh Passley. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

The former Fulham and Pompey full-back has signed a two-year deal at Westleigh Park following his release from fifth tier Dover Athletic.

Passley, 26, who had been with the Whites since 2017, revealed he rejected the chance to remain playing in the top tier of non-league football.

Instead, he was excited by the squad manager Paul Doswell is building for next season as the Hawks pursue promotion from the National League South.

But Passley - who had a 12-game loan spell at Fratton Park in the second half of the 2015/16 campaign - accepts anything other than returning to the National League with his new club next season will be deemed as a failure.

He said: ‘I’m happy to be here and excited to get started.

‘It was just the whole project, really, and who’s being brought in (as reason for stepping down to the National League South).

'It’s exciting and the prospect of getting the club back into the National League.

‘I feel like the quality of the team being put together for next season - it’s a National League team - it’s promotion or nothing, really.

‘I had a few offers in the National League but the prospect of this is more interesting to me than going up north or coming out of London. That’s the goal (to get promotion).’

Passley's release from Dover was announced last week after his contract had expired.

He endured a frustrating final few months at the club where he spent four years, with the Kent side having not played since January as they claimed they were not in a position financially to complete the National League season amid the pandemic.

But now Passley is pleased to have found a new club - and have some football to look forward to with Hawks returning for pre-season training next month.

He added: ‘It’s frustrating because even when we were in (at Dover) I think we were off two or three times with players having Covid and stuff.

‘In the end, we ended up playing seven or eight games and by the time we were done everyone else had played 15 or 16. It’s difficult - a bit stop and start - but you can’t really let that get in your head here.’