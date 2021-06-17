Former Havant RFC star Claffey helps Moneyfields complete league and cup double in first season of veterans football
Former Havant rugby player Sid Claffey played a major role as Moneyfields completed a league and cup double in their first season of veterans football.
Having recently claimed the Meon Valley Sunday League Veterans Division 1 title, Moneys - jointly managed by Louis Savage and Steve Wall - lifted the Portsmouth Division FA Vets Cup by beating Bishop’s Waltham on penalties at Westleigh Park.
Chaffey saved one of Waltham’s spot-kicks and another was missed as Moneys clinched the silverware with a 4-3 shoot-out success.
It was Savage’s second cup final win on penalties in as many months - he was in charge of Moneyfields when the club’s first team beat Baffins at Fratton Park to win the delayed 2019/20 Portsmouth FA Senior Cup.
With regular keeper Lee Wain injured, Moneys started with Wes Chalmers in goal.
But he was replaced between the sticks by Chaffey – who played fly half for Havant RFC and was their regular penalty taker - with around half an hour to go.
‘We thought we’d give Sid a go as rugby players have big hands!’ quipped Savage.
Moneys had thrashed Waltham 8-0 in a league game a few weeks earlier, but were 2-0 down at half-time in the final.
Striker Paul Stanley, his side’s top scorer this season, reduced the arrears and the same player then saw a goal disallowed for a push.
Moneys levelled 10 minutes from time when Warren Hunt - a prolific scorer during his Wessex League days with Moneys and Sholing - converted a penalty.
Hunt, Anthony Jeram and Stanley scored three of Moneys’ first four spot-kicks in the shoot-out, with Sean Wain seeing his effort saved.
But after Waltham had missed twice, Chalmers stepped up to seal Moneys’ league and cup double.