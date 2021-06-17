Former Havant RFC star Claffey helps Moneyfields complete league and cup double in first season of veterans football

Moneyfields Veterans. Back (from left): Steve Wall (joint manager), Luke Middleton, Gary Bickle, Gavin Spurway, Robbie Pook, Paul Cartwright, Wes Chalmers, Paul Stanley, Louis Savage snr (joint manager). Front: James Kerridge, Matt Jones, Warren Hunt, Ant Jeram, Louis Savage jnr, Ash Boyle, Sean Wain, Jamie Lacey (captain).

Having recently claimed the Meon Valley Sunday League Veterans Division 1 title, Moneys - jointly managed by Louis Savage and Steve Wall - lifted the Portsmouth Division FA Vets Cup by beating Bishop’s Waltham on penalties at Westleigh Park.

Chaffey saved one of Waltham’s spot-kicks and another was missed as Moneys clinched the silverware with a 4-3 shoot-out success.

It was Savage’s second cup final win on penalties in as many months - he was in charge of Moneyfields when the club’s first team beat Baffins at Fratton Park to win the delayed 2019/20 Portsmouth FA Senior Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With regular keeper Lee Wain injured, Moneys started with Wes Chalmers in goal.

But he was replaced between the sticks by Chaffey – who played fly half for Havant RFC and was their regular penalty taker - with around half an hour to go.

‘We thought we’d give Sid a go as rugby players have big hands!’ quipped Savage.

Moneys had thrashed Waltham 8-0 in a league game a few weeks earlier, but were 2-0 down at half-time in the final.

Striker Paul Stanley, his side’s top scorer this season, reduced the arrears and the same player then saw a goal disallowed for a push.

Moneys levelled 10 minutes from time when Warren Hunt - a prolific scorer during his Wessex League days with Moneys and Sholing - converted a penalty.

Hunt, Anthony Jeram and Stanley scored three of Moneys’ first four spot-kicks in the shoot-out, with Sean Wain seeing his effort saved.