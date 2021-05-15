Theo Lewis in action for Gosport Borough. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The Crusaders have announced the former Hawks midfielder has decided to move up a division from Southern League Premier South Boro.

Lewis, 30, who moved to Gosport in the summer of 2019, failed to complete a full season at the club with the past two campaigns cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He moved to Privett Park following a four-year stint under Lee Bradbury at Westleigh Park where he was part of the team who won successive promotions from the Ryman League Premier to reach the National League in the 2018-19 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...