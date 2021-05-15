Former Hawks and Gosport Borough midfielder Theo Lewis swaps Privett Park for National League South Hungerford Town
Theo Lewis has left Gosport Borough to join National League South side Hungerford Town.
The Crusaders have announced the former Hawks midfielder has decided to move up a division from Southern League Premier South Boro.
Lewis, 30, who moved to Gosport in the summer of 2019, failed to complete a full season at the club with the past two campaigns cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He moved to Privett Park following a four-year stint under Lee Bradbury at Westleigh Park where he was part of the team who won successive promotions from the Ryman League Premier to reach the National League in the 2018-19 season.
Lewis is the first player to depart Shaun Gale's Gosport squad this summer. The Oxford-based midfielder joins a Hungerford team who were sitting seventh in the National League South table when the campaign was null and voided in February.