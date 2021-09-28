Former Leicester, Brighton, Gillingham and England caretaker boss takes role as boss of Hawks' National League South rivals Welling United
Hawks' National League South rivals Welling United have named Peter Taylor as their new manager.
The former Leicester, Brighton, Gillingham and England caretaker boss takes charge of a struggling Wings side currently sitting second-bottom in the table.
Taylor, 68, who's been out of work since leaving his role as manager of National League Dagenham & Redbridge, arrives at Welling with huge pedigree as both a player and manager.
The former winger was capped by England four times and played for Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
As a manager, Taylor had a spell in charge of Leicester in the Premier League and guided both Brighton and Gillingham to Football League promotions.
He also took charge of England in a caretaker capacity in a 1-0 defeat in Italy in November 2000, while also having stints as boss of the Three Lions' under-21 and under-20 sides.
But Taylor's latest step into step into management looks a tough one, taking over a Welling team with just one win from six National League South matches so far.
Things have not improved for Welling since a 3-0 opening-day defeat to Hawks at Westleigh Park last month.
Steve Lovell left his position as the Wings' boss following a 2-0 FA Cup second round qualifying defeat to division lower Southern League Premier South Harrow Borough earlier this month.
Now Taylor must attempt to turn things around at a Welling side who have won just one of eight matches in all competitions this season.
The former Leicester boss takes charge of his first Welling game at Oxford City in the league on Saturday.
Hawks travel to take on Welling in the reverse National League South fixture on Saturday, April 23.