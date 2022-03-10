Former Luton and Bristol Rovers striker Alex Wall staying put after Hawks boss Paul Doswell has change of heart

Alex Wall netted his first Hawks goal since October in the win over Chelmsford last weekend Picture: Dave Haines

Doswell had previously spoken openly of his desire to find a temporary loan suitor for the towering former Luton and Bristol Rovers front man in a bid to help him find some form and fitness.

Wall, 31, has struggled throughout the campaign with injury issues and confidence, with his opener in the 2-1 win over Chelmsford at Westleigh Park last time out his first goal since October 16.

Since arriving from Concord Rangers in the summer, he has netted seven times in 22 appearances, although only three of those goals have come in the National League South.

But Doswell told how after a conversation between himself, assistant manager Ian Baird and Wall, the three have come to an agreement the striker will remain at Westleigh Park to show what he can do in the final 12 league games of the season.

‘He feels good (Alex), he doesn't feel he needs a month away with anyone else, he feels he's ready to go,’ said Doswell.

‘I think Alex Wall is going to stay now. He had such a good performance on Saturday, we've agreed between me, him and Baird (Ian Baird) that hopefully he can get his season up and running.

‘That's Wally back, hopefully for the last 12 games. That will make a big difference to us if he can start really firing.’

Hawks head to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday hoping to keep their 'fanciful' play-off chances intact.

Doswell's side currently sit 12th in the table and are seven points off Dulwich, who are in seventh position.

The Hawks boss reckons reaching 60 points this season should be enough to clinch a play-off finish - which means they require at least 23 points from the 36 still available to them this term.

Doswell added: ‘We haven't given up on anything, we talk about it a lot (play-offs), but it's fanciful now - that's the best way we can describe it.

‘I think that 60 points probably gets you that last place in the play-offs, for us, that's 23 points from 12 games.

‘If we can do well at home then nick a couple of away wins, that's how we might - might - get close to it.’

Full-back Benny Read is in contention for the trip to Dulwich after a quick recovery from his hamstring problem.