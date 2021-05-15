Former Luton and Maidenhead striker Alex Wall on why Hawks move was perfect for him

New Hawks signing Alex Wall. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

The powerful frontman, who has penned a two-year deal at Westleigh Park, is excited to be part of helping the club push for a return to the National League next season.

Wall, 30, was at Luton Town when they won promotion to League Two in 2014 - now he wants to experience going up again after leaving Concord Rangers.

And the ambitious striker says the Hawks are a club who match his lofty hopes for the future.

Wall said: ‘It’s an exciting time for the club and it’s a time in my career where I don’t want to look back and I only had one promotion and that’s it so I want to go for it again.

‘I’m going to give it all I’ve got and we’re all pulling in the same direction so it should be a good match.

‘The team the gaffer is building, we’ve got to be going for promotion, there’s no second best to that.

‘The players who are already here and the people who are looking to be brought in - we should be challenging, 100 per cent.'

Wall's career was brought to a halt for around 18 months with a knee injury before he returned to the game with Concord in August 2018.

It was in two spells with the Beachboys across three years where he really flourished - netting more than 30 goals in just over 50 appearances.

And Wall says he's ready to continue doing what he does best at Westleigh Park - scoring goals.

He said: ‘I’m predominantly a number nine. I bring hard work rate and predominantly goals - goals win games - it’s as simple as that really.