New Hawks signing Paul Rooney. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

Irishman Rooney has endured a frustrating time on these shores since leaving his homeland in 2016.

But he is determined to show what he can do with a regular run of games under his belt after signing a two-year Hawks deal.

Rooney's time in England has proved to be incredibly frustrating since arriving at Millwall from Irish side Bohemians in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old made just a solitary Lions appearance before switching to Colchester in January 2018 where, again, he featured just once for the U's.

There were also brief spells out on loan at Torquay, Bromley and Billericay in that period before moving to former club Dover in July 2019.

Rooney thought dropping down to National League level might finally provide him the change of fortune he required, yet the past two coronavirus pandemic-hit seasons meant he managed just 24 appearances in a two-year stay with Dover.

Certainly, it's not been the career path the versatile Irishman envisaged when he moved to England - although he is hoping things change for the better at Westleigh Park.

Rooney said: ‘I think I was finding my feet at Dover then coronavirus came so I really played about eight months of football. Last year, with all the games getting called off because of coronavirus, it was another interruption, really.

‘I’m just happy to find another place to grow here and hopefully start my journey again back up the leagues.

‘I only played one game for Millwall and when I went to Colchester I had a bad injury in one of the pre-seasons and missed my chance.

‘I tore my hamstring in two places and it was hard to get going once I got back and that was when I went to Billericay and stuff on loan.

‘Dover came calling, it was a two-year deal, so I thought that would be the time to grow again.

‘Obviously, for whatever reason, it didn’t happen and I’ve kept working hard trying to find my way.

‘The gaffer (Paul Doswell) has said he feels like he can develop me to get me where I should be so it’s a win-win, really.

‘Hopefully I can do my bit here and help the team get back to where it is and go from there.’

Rooney can operate as a central defender or midfielder as well as a full-back.

But a big part in him joining Hawks was boss Paul Doswell's desire to use him in his preferred holding midfield position.

Rooney added: ‘I started out as a centre-half and the past couple of years I’ve been chopping and changing between full-back, centre-half and centre midfield. I found it better playing holding midfield and that’s where I’ve come here to play.

‘I’m happy to play anywhere, as long as I’m playing is the main thing.

‘It’s where I want to play (holding midfield), it’s where I’ve always wanted to play, I’m hoping I can play there all the time and go from there.’