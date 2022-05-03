Former Moneyfields and Hawks striker Alfie Rutherford becomes only second striker in top six divisions to score 30 league goals this season

Alfie Rutherford is only the second striker in the top six tiers of English football to score 30 league goals this season. Picture: Dave Haines

The former Hawks striker reached his personal milestone yesterday with Dorking’s first goal as they came from 0-3 down to beat Dulwich Hamlet 4-3 at home in a NL South encounter.

Rutherford’s former Westleigh Park colleague, Josh Taylor, struck twice. And Taylor’s second - Dorking’s fourth - was the club’s 100th NL South goal this season in 39 fixtures.

They have become only the second club in NL South history to reach the three-figure mark. The first was Grays Athletic in 2004/05, the first season of NLS action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutherford is three goals in front of St Albans City’s Shaun Jeffers heading into the last round of fixtures next Saturday.

The former Moneyfields and Bognor striker is only the second striker in the top six divisions of English football to hit 30 league goals in 2021/22.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic was the first, and yesterday he struck his 42nd and 43rd Championship goals of the campaign in a 7-0 hammering of Luton.

In doing so, Mitrovic passed Pompey legend Guy Whittingham’s total of 42 second tier goals in 1992/93 - the last time any striker had scored 40 or more in the top four tiers of English football.

Rutherford leads Mitrovic in one area, though – he has netted five league hat-tricks this season, compared to the latter’s three!

In the Premier League, Liverpool’s Mo Salah leads the goal charts with 22. He is aiming for his third top flight Golden Boot, having won it in 2017/18 (32) and jointly won it in 2018/19 (22).

In League One, Wigan’s Will Keane ended up as top scorer with 26 following his last-day double at Shrewsbury.

In the fourth tier, Newport’s Dom Telford (25) is two goals ahead of Forest Green’s Matt Stevens going into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

In the National League, Wrexham’s Paul Mullin, with 25, is the leading marksman in terms of purely league goals.

In the National League North, Macaulay Langstaff of champions Gateshead has 26 strikes to his name.

Down in the seventh tier, Moses Emmanuel of Hayes & Yeading yesterday netted his 37th Southern League Premier South goal of the campaign.

It wasn’t enough to give his side promotion, though, with Farnborough coming from behind to win the play-off final 2-1 and book a place in next season’s National League South.