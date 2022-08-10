Former Moneyfields defender Kieran Clark’s first Fareham Town goal clinches dramatic Hampshire Senior Cup win at Romsey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An injury-time winner from former Moneyfields centre half Kieran Clark – his first goal for Fareham - gave the Reds a 1-0 preliminary round success at lower tier Romsey Town last night.

But after a below-par first 45 minutes, it was boss Pete Stiles’ triple change on 56 minutes that saw his side take control.

On came wingers Connor Underhill and Charlie Cooper, as well as last season’s top scorer Josh Benfield.

Kieran Clark celebrates his injury time winner at Romsey last night.

‘They gave us something when they came on,’ said Stiles. ‘They are direct, they don’t check back, they just go for it.’

Following on from last season’s defensive woes - they shipped 98 league goals - Fareham have begun this term by conceding just once in three games. And that was penalty for Hythe & Dibden’s FA Cup consolation last Saturday.

Stiles said it wasn’t a totally comfortable evening, though, ahead of Clark’s winner booking a home tie with Alton.

Romsey v Fareham Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

‘We were fortunate to still be in it first half,’ he remarked. ‘I made seven changes, as I said I would, and a few people didn’t take their chance as I’d hoped they would.

‘It was a disappointing first half, Romsey will be a bit disappointed they weren’t in front at half-time.

‘It was nice to have a clean sheet, but they could have ha two or three in the first half.

‘We were totally in control in the second half and we deserved to win. We had chance after chance after chance. I thought it was only a matter of time.’

Romsey v Fareham Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Stiles, though, was fearing a possible abandonment when they floodlights failed with 13 minutes to go. But play resumed relatively quickly, and penalties were looming when Clark - one of the players brought into the starting XI last night - grabbed the only goal.

Fareham are the only Portsmouth area club currently in the Wessex League who have won the Hampshire Senior Cup. They have lifted it four times, the last occasion in 1993 when they beat Farnborough 4-1 at Southampton FC’s Dell HQ. They did reach the final in 2003/04, Farnborough extracting revenge at St Mary’s.

The Reds will be renewing acquaintances with Romsey soon - the two teams meet again in the FA Vase at Cams Alders next month.