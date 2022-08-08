Teenager Connor Underhill is Fareham Town’s two-goal on his FA Cup debut against Wessex League rivals Hythe & Dibden

The 16-year-old recruited in the summer after appearing for Hampshire Premier League champions Colden Common last term.

He impressed boss Pete Stiles in pre-season and has taken that form into competitive action.

Underhill, playing on the left side, shone in last Tuesday’s 1-0 home Wessex League curtain-raising win against AFC Stoneham.

Fareham's Connor Underhill cuts in from the left prior to scoring his second goal against Hythe. Picture: Mike Cooter

And he struck either side of Hythe & Dibden’s penalty equaliser in Saturday’s 3-1 extra preliminary round success at Cams Alders.

Hythe are much changed from the team that struggled for most of last season, bringing in players with Southern League experience such as striker Craig Feeney, goalkeeper Ellis Grant and defender Callum Chugg.

Fareham boss Pete Stiles said: ‘They are a better side than last season, they give you something to think about.

‘We defended very well, we restricted them to few chances. I think the only shot they had on target was the penalty.

Fareham's Jack Breed in action against Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Mike Cooter

‘In the second half we upped it and ran out deserved winners.’

Underhill opened the scoring when he was left unmarked to finish off a cross, with Filippos Terzidis levelling from the spot.

Underhill restored the lead in the second half when he cut inside from the left and fired a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Fareham's Charlie Cooper in FA Cup action against Hythe. Picture: Mike Cooter

With Hythe leaving men up from a Fareham corner, home skipper Gary Moody was unmarked to head in the hosts’ third.

Stiles made just two changes to his starting XI - goalkeeper Jon Webb and full-back Ash Tattersall coming in for the unavailable Luke Deacon and Casey Bartlett-Scott.

The boss, though, will make many more for Tuesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup preliminary round tie at Wessex 1 outfit Romsey Town.

The Reds hit the round again in the preliminary round of the FA Cup, travelling to Wessex Premier rivals Blackfield & Langley.

Fareham's Garry Moody wins this aerial challenge against Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Mike Cooter

Blackfield hit back from crashing 7-1 at home to Bemerton in their Wessex opener to win 3-2 at Christchurch.

On target was Clayd Roach, who scored 16 times for Folland Sports in Wessex 1 last season while also having a short spell at AFC Portchester.

Another Blackfield scorer was Sanchez Maclean, who hit 20 goals in 17 appearances in the Hampshire Premier League last term for Sway.