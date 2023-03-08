Former Portsmouth and Southampton players to converge on Fareham again in memory of Jon Gittens
A host of former Portsmouth and Southampton players will again be returning to action next month in memory of Jon Gittens.
Gittens played as a centre half for both Pompey and their south coast rivals in the 1980s and 1990s, while he also had a spell as manager of Fareham Town in the noughties.
He sadly passed away from cancer in May 2019, when he was only 55.
Former Pompey and Saints players raised over £7,000 for Cancer Research when they took on an ex-Fareham XI at the latter’s Cams Alders ground last April in front of a crowd of over 1,000.
The day was such a success the charity match is being held again, at the same ground, with a big auction also taking place.
Organiser BJay Green, who played under Gittens at Fareham, has given The News a list of ex-players who have said they will play.
They include former Fratton Park faces Alan Knight, Paul Walsh, Lee Bradbury, Martin Kuhl, Vince Hilaire, Deon Burton, Guy Butters and Mickey Ross.
Ex-Saints Micky Adams, Dave Puckett, Claus Lundekaum, Nicky Banger, Glenn Cockerill and David Hughes are also on the list. Matt Le Tissier has agreed to attend if he's in the country at the time.
Amongst the auction prices are an Arsenal shirt signed by Paul Marson - highest bidder so far is £150 - and a framed, signed Pompey shirt from 2002/3 (£100 highest bidder so far..
Vouchers for Four balls at Calcot Park Golf Club and Meon Valley Golf Club are also up for grabs along with a Gunwharf casino meals, drinks and game tokens deal.
There are numerous other auction lots including ones donated by Snowtrax, Team Sport Karting Gosport, The Tenth Hole, Solent Butchers, Hollywood Bowl (Poole) and Horizon Leisure.
The charity game starts at 2pm on Sunday, April 16. Admission is £5 adults with children free. There will be a bouncy castle and face painters alongside food and drink, plus Pompey and Saints mascots.